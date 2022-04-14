Amy Spitalnick, who helped win a $26 million landmark federal civil lawsuit against the perpetrators of violence at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville Aug. 11 and 12, 2017, said the case included “gut-wrenching” testimony from victims as well as attempts by defendants to desensitize the jury by using the N-word and making Holocaust jokes.
At the trial for what is known as Sines v. Kessler, some perpetrators served as their own counsel, meaning they directly questioned and cross-examined witnesses they had terrorized, Spitalnick, executive director of Integrity First for America, told about 125 participants at the virtual event “Taking Violent White Supremacy to Court: the Charlottesville Trial.”
The event centered around a discussion between Spitalnick and moderator Steve Dettelbach, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. It was held jointly by AJC Cleveland, NAACP Cleveland Branch, Park Synagogue and the Urban League of Greater Cleveland. Dettelbach was nominated by President Joe Biden April 11 to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Spitalnick called the experience of watching the trial “horrifying,” which she largely observed from a hotel room with plaintiffs because of limited space in the courtroom.
“Many of us remember the visceral feeling of watching neo-Nazis with tiki torches chanting things like ‘Jews will not replace us’ and ‘blood and soil,’ ‘white lives matter’ or marching on the University of Virginia grounds, where they first terrorized students and faculty who were in their dorm rooms on the lawn, and ultimately surrounded a small group of peaceful counter protesters,” she said.
Spitalnick said the protesters came “under the guise” of protesting the removal of statues depicting Confederate leaders. Privately, she said organizers referred to the event as “the Battle of Charlottesville.”
“It was never the true purpose for the weekend,” she said. “The purpose was always intended to be racism, antisemitism and violence.”
She reminded viewers that Aug. 12, 2017 was the day a car attack by James Alex Fields Jr. killed Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old counter-protester from Charlottesville.
“It was a Saturday, so it was a Shabbat, and the local synagogue was celebrating as they always do,” she said. “And that morning, the neo-Nazis marched on downtown Charlottesville, right up to the synagogue which is right downtown, the only synagogue in the entire city of Charlottesville, chanting things like ‘seig heil’ talking in their online chat about ‘torching those Jewish monsters’ and carrying semiautomatic weapons. And the detail that always sticks with me – no matter how often I share it or read it in our complaint – is that the synagogue was home to a Torah scroll saved from Nazi Germany decades ago. And in America in 2017, it was once again under Nazi threat.”
Spitalnick explained the grounding of the lawsuit.
“Nothing that happened that weekend, including the extensive violence, was an accident,” she said. “It was planned meticulously in advance on social media and other forums down to discussions of whether they could hit protesters with cars and then claim self-defense. And that’s not an accident. That’s not a clash between opposing sides. That’s a racist, antisemitic, violent conspiracy. We have laws meant to protect against such things. And it’s those laws we used to hold accountable the two dozen people and groups responsible.”
Spitalnick credited the work of lead counsel Roberta Kaplan of Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP in New York City, who is a Cleveland native, and who was threatened by one of the defendants. She also credited the work of Karen Dunn, the other lead counsel of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, LLP in New York City.
“What they alleged is simple: that what happened was not an accident but rather it was the result of a conspiracy,” Spitalnick said.
She said Fields tweeted key leaders of the Unite the Right and other defendants in the lawsuit, “mere moments before he drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, illustrating precisely how he was inspired and encouraged by his co-conspirators, even if they claim they did not know him personally.”
Spitalnick said Unicorn Riot, a nonprofit journalist organization, leaked online chat posts from social media site Discord, “where there was explicit discussion of hitting protesters with cars, of how they intended this to be a battle from the start, and so much other vile and violent planning.”
She called that leak “a lucky break” allowing her organization to file a lawsuit in October 2017. Her legal team also did extensive research following that filing. The case used the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871.
“It was a law passed by the Reconstructionist Congress to protect recently freed slaves from Klan violence in the South in the Reconstruction era,” Spitalnick said. “It’s been used sporadically throughout history, to give private citizens a right of recourse against other private citizens who undermine their civil rights.”
While Fields is in prison for life and others were also tried and convicted in criminal court, Spitalnick explained the aims of the civil case.
“If you look at the cases brought against the Klan against the Aryan Nation, and others, in the ’80s, ’90s, early 2000s, for example, those cases had enormous financial and operational impacts on key chapters of the Klan, effectively shut down the Klan in places around the South,” she said. “And understanding the financial and operational impacts a civil case like this can have by winning large judgments – which of course is what we ultimately did here – sends a very specific and important message about the accountability people will face for being a part of this sort of violent conspiracy.”
Spitalnick explained some of the chants used by protesters at the Charlottesville rally, specifically the concept of replacement theory.
“It speaks to this very specific idea of Jews seeking to replace the white Christian nation that these white supremacists believe we should be,” said Spitalnick, adding that theory “fueled the cycle of white supremacist terror we’ve seen in this country since the Pittsburgh (Tree of Life Congregation) attack” of Oct. 27, 2018, and extending also to the violence at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2020.
She said some of the civil lawsuits stemming from the violence were modeled on the Integrity First for America Charlottesville case.
Dettelbach asked if she saw connections between what’s happening in the news and the events in Charlottesville.
Spitalnick drew connections between “the longstanding relationship that exists between Russia and the global white supremacist movement.”
In addition, Spitalnick said, “There were six or seven members of Congress who voted against condemning Putin for war crimes this week,” she said. “And if you look at the list, it’s very similar to the members of Congress like Paul Gosar, (R-Ariz.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia), who happen to be attending neo-Nazi conferences. Paul Gosar, for example, just yesterday it was reported that he’s going to be the headliner at a neo-Nazi conference that’s happening on (Adolf) Hitler’s birthday this year.”
She said there are also portrayals of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, as a puppet.
“This idea of the denazification of Ukraine, conspiracies relating to the Ukrainian government and Ukrainian people, and many of them antisemitic, of course,” she said. “And so, you see how extremists here are both exploiting the crisis and how these longstanding ties between the global white supremacist movement and the Russian regime are really playing out in real time.”