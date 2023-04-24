Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy protection, but its stores and websites will remain open and continue serving customers, the company said.
The beleaguered home goods chain made the filing April 23 in U.S. District Court in New Jersey, listing its estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion and $10 billion. The move comes after the company failed to secure funds to stay afloat.
In a statement, the company based in Union, N.J., said it voluntarily made the filing “to implement an orderly wind down of its businesses while conducting a limited marketing process to solicit interest in one or more sales of some or all of its assets.”
The firm said its 360 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 Buy Buy Baby stores and websites will remain open and continue serving customers as it “begins its efforts to effectuate the closure of its retail locations.”
Bed Bath & Beyond has a location in the Uptown Solon shopping center at 6025 Kruse Drive in Solon.
Buy Buy Baby has a location in Harvard Square at 4045 Richmond Road in Warrensville Heights and in Crocker Park at 302 Main Street in Westlake.
The company, which was co-founded by Warren Eisenberg and Leonard Feinstein, said it also intends to uphold commitments to customers, employees and partners.