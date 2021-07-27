The Union for Reform Judaism and the Anti-Defamation League are partnering to provide Reform congregations with tools to address antisemitism in their communities.
The partnership will link the expertise of ADL and the resources of the URJ to better equip the Jewish community to respond and prevent antisemitic attacks. The partnership begins with a new online incident reporting form tailored to Reform congregations and their members. It will also include collaboration around advocacy and educating youth about antisemitism.
“The scourge of antisemitism is not isolated to any one source or in any one community,” said URJ President Rabbi Rick Jacobs in a news release. “The Reform Movement and ADL have long been partners in addressing and working against antisemitism, racism and other acts of injustice. This critical collaboration will further integrate that work.
“It could not come at a more pressing moment with rising vandalism and violent threats on congregations, assaults on Jewish individuals, and an increase in antisemitic rhetoric and conspiracy theories from all sides. Our community knows all too well that when hatred against one group is allowed to fester, bigotry imperils us all.”
ADL CEO and National Director Jonathan A. Greenblatt said in the release, “Antisemitic incidents are on the rise in the U.S., but we know that without complete and accurate data we do not have a full picture of the problem. Through this partnership we hope to encourage more reporting to help raise awareness of the threats facing the Jewish community, and to leverage our combined resources to convince policymakers of the need to devote more resources to combating extremism while ensuring the safety and security of our communities.”
Greenblatt and Jacobs will officially launch the partnership during the “Responding with Intention: Preparing our communities to respond to acts of antisemitism and hate” webinar at 8 p.m. July 27.
In the coming weeks, more resources will become available including a digital antisemitisc or hate incident reporting mechanism, an online and print resource that provides tools to effectively respond to acts of antisemitism, increased partnership between ADL and the URJ youth team, and a more structured cooperations and coordination effort around shared policy advocacy priorities.