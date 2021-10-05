First-term Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz and city councilman Justin Berns shared their visions for the future of the city in an hourlong livestream debate hosted by the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 5.
Moderated by CJN Managing Editor Bob Jacob, the two candidates spoke of their hopes, openly agreed – and disagreed – on certain points during the debate called Inside Politics: Beachwood 2021 Mayoral Debate.
While Berns took a more aggressive stance, Horwitz defended and touted his record as mayor when talking about Beachwood Place, safety and security in the city, housing, recreation, streetlights, business, traffic congestion and more.
Beachwood Place, a major source of economic revenue for the city and the school district, was discussed with both candidates recognizing the property is owned by Brookfield Properties and the city has little ability to do anything on its own.
Berns said he would work with the owner of Beachwood Place to enhance security there, which Horwitz said he had already worked to do by adding cameras, gun-sniffing dogs, license plate readers and a policy change in unaccompanied minors at the mall.
Both spoke glowingly of the impact of GE Current on the city, which is relocating to the Commerce Park business district from East Cleveland.
While Berns spoke of a future in light manufacturing, Horwitz spoke of high tech and biotech as possible directions for Commerce Park.
Horwitz touted his record in running the city during COVID-19, which he called his greatest accomplishment.
“I kept the city safe and strong during COVID earning national recognition,” he said.
In his opening statement, Horwitz also said he built a dog park, community gardens and a block party program, and had enhanced security and safety in the city.
In his opening statement, Berns said, “The reality is that we have a crisis of leadership as the current mayor’s actions have hurt the reputation and brand of the city. The current administration is responsible for issues related to money, credibility and embarrassment to the city, which we all care so much about. You have all heard about issues of sexual harassment, disrespect of employees, misallocation of funds, process of obtaining proper bids.”
The candidates were asked about the lawsuits and settlements the city has defended itself against over the last four years as well its decision to leave the Northern Ohio Risk Management Association insurance pool.
“Mr. Horwitz, some of these have centered around your behavior in the workforce and the Rendon report that was made public at the beginning of your term,” Jacob said. “The CJN reported the cost of having the city defend itself in these lawsuits and settlements with alleged victims as more than $130,000. ... How do you respond to residents when justifying more than $130,000 expense? ”
“You have to talk to council and you have to talk to our law director because most of that was not attributable to decisions that I made,” Horwitz said.
“I’ve been an attorney for 40 years and an elected official for 26. I’ve never had a complaint, an allegation or a word said about my behavior. That changed in 2019 with a law department under the council president decided that they were going to conduct this irregular and financially wasteful process.
"Here’s the facts: Seven council members, including councilman Berns voted not to move forward on these allegations. There was nothing there. Hundreds of residents supported me. Every department in city hall except law signed letters supporting me, which is on my website, and three community groups devoted to fighting harassment have endorsed me.”
City council voted unanimously to close the investigation Oct. 30, 2019, as Horwitz apologized and promised to apologize to employees and attend executive level training on workplace communication.
Berns focused his answer to the two-pronged question on the decision to leave NORMA, calling it a case of mismanagement. He said council was told that Beachwood was going to shop insurance rates “for whatever reason.”
“We then got a quote back on Sept. 13. At that point, we already were essentially booted out of NORMA,” said Berns, quoting from NORMA’s June 24 minutes, which said Beachwood had serious internal and legal problems.
He said he didn’t know if Beachwood’s new insurance policy with USI Insurance Services is the best policy.
Beachwood is the first city to leave NORMA in the 34-year history of the insurance pool.
Kevin S. Adelstein, CJN Publisher and CEO and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, introduced the candidates and the moderator, and said more than 500 people registered to watch the debate.
This is a developing story.