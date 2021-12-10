Annette Blackwell, the mayor of Maple Heights, has announced she is running for Cuyahoga County executive on her campaign website.

Blackwell is the third person to announce her candidacy for the seat – and the second Democrat, triggering a primary.

She was elected in 2015 to be mayor of Maple Heights, the city’s first woman and first Black mayor and public safety director.

Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Lee Weingart, a Republican who established LNE Group, an international government relations and business consulting firm headquartered in Cleveland, announced his candidacy in February. He announced Dec. 10 that he pulled a petition to run.

Chris Ronayne announced in September that he would resign from his position as president of University Circle Inc., to run for the seat as a Democrat.

County Executive Armond Budish, a Democrat who is finishing his second term, announced in November that he would not seek a third term.

Blackwell has worked for KeyBank, University Hospitals, Deloitte and Ryan International, according to her campaign website.

When she won the 2015 mayoral election, she ended her 16 years as a senior commercial property tax analyst and co-leader of the Black Employee Network at Deloitte and Ryan Global Tax Services where she was also a United States India liaison.

She listed board memberships as the following: Black Women’s Political Action Committee, the Cuyahoga County Citizens’ Advisory Council on Equity, Cuyahoga County Community College Council for Community Access, the Cuyahoga County Council’s Community Reinvestment Subcommittee, the Cuyahoga County Mayors & City Managers Association, the Executive Committee of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party, First Ring Schools Superintendents’ and Mayors’ Collaborative, MyCom Saving Our Daughters/Saving Our Cinderellas Celebrity Godparent, Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency, Northeast Ohio Arts + Culture Caucus, secretary for the Regional Income Tax Agency, the First Suburbs Consortium and the Suburban Water Council of Governments.

She has garnered the following honors and awards: Maple Heights City Schools Pathfinder Award, the National Action Network of Greater Cleveland Humanitarian Warrior of Justice & Leadership Award, the Ohio State Coalition of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. Distinguished Community Leader Award, the Cuyahoga Community College Women in Transition Program Outstanding Leadership Award, Northeast Ohio Young Black Democrats Woman of Vision Award, the Ohio Chapter of the American Planning Association Norman Krumholz Equity Award, Cleveland Magazine 2021 Community Leaders of the Year Award, Ursuline College’s Sister Diana Stano Leadership Award, and Villa Angela – St. Joseph, Hall of Fame.

Blackwell’s education credentials include the following: The Ohio State University, John Glenn College of Public Affairs, Ohio Public Leadership Academy; Cleveland State University, Ohio Certified Public Manager at The Center for Public & Nonprofit Management; a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ursuline College Public Relations/Corporate Communications in Pepper Pike; an associate’s degree of specialized business and marketing from Indiana Wesleyan University in Independence; and Cleveland Leadership Center’s Civic Leadership Institute.

Weingart pulls petition

In his announcement, Weingart said, “... I have talked with thousands of voters across Cuyahoga County – and they want change. They need and deserve a county government that improves public safety for all, creates economic opportunity for all, and enhances their ability to support their families. They know that the status quo is not enough.

“My vision for our future, Cuyahoga 2030, will take the county in a new direction and away from the failed policies of the last six decades,” Weingart said in the release. “Cuyahoga 2030 calls for wealth-generating activities in our urban core and first ring suburbs, including expanded private homeownership, targeted economic development, and support for entrepreneurship and small business. Only by generating wealth that starts and stays in these neighborhoods will we finally reduce poverty and alleviate the conditions it creates – hopelessness, frustration and crime. I am excited to continue this journey to become the next Cuyahoga County executive. We will file our petition in short order, making my candidacy official.”