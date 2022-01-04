Warrensville Heights Mayor Bradley D. Sellers is expected to announce his run for Cuyahoga County executive at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 5.

Sellers sent a news release Jan. 4 saying he would be “making a major announcement about his plans for the future.” In it, the news release contained an image reading “Brad Sellers for County Executive” and underneath it in fine print, “Paid for by Committee to Elect Brad Sellers.”

Sellers is a registered Democrat.

His announcement comes on the heels of Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell’s announcement that she would not run for the position.

Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Lee Weingart, a Republican who established LNE Group, an international government relations and business consulting firm headquartered in Cleveland, announced his candidacy in February. He announced Dec. 10 that he pulled a petition to run.

Chris Ronayne announced in September that he would resign from his position as president of University Circle Inc., to run for the seat as a Democrat.

County Executive Armond Budish, a Democrat who is completing his second term, announced in November that he would not seek a third term.

The deadline to file petitions is Feb. 2 with the Cuyahoa County Board of Elections.

Sellers is the seventh mayor of the city of Warrensville Heights, according to his biography on the city of Warrensville Heights’ website. He is the first native resident of Warrensville Heights to be elected to the office. He was elected to his first term as mayor on Nov. 8, 2011.

Sellers attended The Ohio State University in Columbus, and spent 15 years as a professional athlete in his first post-collegiate career. In 1986, he was selected in the first round of the National Basketball Association draft by the Chicago Bulls.

Before becoming mayor, he served as the director of economic development for the city of Warrensville Heights for 11 years. Sellers, with his development background, has prioritized the economic development and job creation agenda for the city, according to the city’s website. Under his direction, the city of Warrensville Heights helped create over 3,000 jobs and over $500 million dollars in construction projects.

He is a 1981 graduate of Warrensville Heights High School.

Sellers was instrumental in developing the first new housing subdivisions in Warrensville Heights in more than 40 years, according to the city’s website.

He is involved with the First Suburbs Consortium, which is a group of Cleveland inner-ring suburban communities that collaborate to foster regional collaboration and cooperation.

Sellers has also been a panelist for the Cleveland Jewish News’ “Les is More” sports panel at Buffalo Wild Wings Warrensville Heights, moderated by the late CJN sports columnist Les Levine.