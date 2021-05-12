Marcia Fudge

The filing deadline for those interested in having their names on the ballot for the Aug 3 primary to fill the unexpired term of U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Warrensville Heights, was May 5.

Thirteen Democrats and three Republicans had taken out petitions to run for the seat, according to unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. As in all races, those signatures needed to be validated prior to names of each candidate appearing on the ballot.

The Republican and Democratic primary winners from the August election will take part in the Nov. 2 general election. One nonpartisan candidate, Willie Lewis Britt, has filed papers to run in the general election.

In addition to the two primary winners, write-in candidates are still eligible to run in the November general election if they file papers prior to the May 24 deadline.

As to mayoral races, as of May 5, first-term University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan is facing a challenge from University Heights City Council member Barbara Blankfeld.

Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz, Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus, Mayfield Heights Mayor Anthony DiCicco and Woodmere Benjamin I. Holbert III were running unopposed.

Four people are running for Cleveland Heights first elected mayor and 11 people have thrown in their hat for Cleveland mayor. Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson announced last week he would not seek re-election.

Aug 3

Primary special election

Representative for U.S. Congress District 11

Unexpired term to end Jan. 3, 2023

Democrats

Martin Alexander

John E. Barnes Jr.

James Jerome Bell

Shontel Brown

Seth J. Corey

Jeff Johnson

Will Knight

Pamela Pinkney

Isaac Powell

Lateek Shabazz

Tariq K. Shabazz

Shirley Smith

Nina Turner

Republicans

Laverne Gore

Jerry V. Powell

Felicia Washington Ross

Nov. 2

Congressional District 11

Willie Lewis Britt

Nov. 2

Beachwood Mayor

Four-year term

Martin S. Horwitz

Nov. 2

Beachwood City Council

4-year term, 3 seats

Alec Isaacson

Eric Synenberg

Nov. 2

Beachwood Board of Education

4-year term, 3 seats

Jillian DeLong

Sept. 14

Cleveland Mayor

4-year term

James Jerome Bell

Michael J. Chal

Ross Dibello

Basheer Jones

Kevin Kelley

Arthur O. Kostendt

Zack Reed

Landry McNord Simmons Jr.

Keyshawn Dwayne Varnado

Anthony Lee Wilson

Latorya Jean Witcher

Sept. 14

Cleveland Heights Mayor

4-year term

Barbara Danforth

Melody Joy Hart

Josephine Moore

Kahlil Seren

Nov. 2

Cleveland Heights City Council

4-year term, 4 seats

Lee Barbee II

Craig Cobb

Jessica Cohen

Tony Cuda

Anthony Mattox Jr.

Davida Russell

Allosious K. Snodgrass

Kyndal Sutton

Nov. 2

Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education

4-year term, 3 seats

Mario Clopton-Zymler

Dan Heintz

Malia Lewis

Jodi Sourini

Nov. 2

Highland Heights City Council

4-year term, 3 seats

Ann M. D’Amico

Ed Hargate

Sean Milroy

Sept. 14

Lakewood City Council at large

4-year term, 3 seats

Kyle G. Baker

Tom Bullock

Sarah Kepple

Mckenzie Levindofske

Tristan W. Rader

Laura Rodriguez-Carbone

Mark A. Schneider

Susannah Selnick

Brian Taubman

Nov. 2

Lyndhurst City Council Ward 2

4-year term, 1 seat

Joe Gambatese

Nov. 2

Lyndhurst City Council Ward 4

4-year term, 1 seat

Steve Grushetsky

Nov. 2

Mayfield Heights Mayor

4-year term

Anthony DiCicco

Nov. 2

Mayfield Heights City Council

4-year term, 4 seats

Michael J. Ballistrea

Robert J. DeJohn

Donald J. Manno

Susan A. Sabetta

Erin Sipos

Nov. 2

Moreland Hills Council

4-year term, 3 seats

David Emerman

Nov. 2

Olmsted Falls Board of Education

4-year term, 3 seats

Phil Eckenrode

Holly Neumann

Kelly Walker

Nov. 2

Orange Council

4-year term, 4 seats

Brent Silver

Nov. 2

Shaker Heights City Council

4-year term, 3 seats

Melvin Cantrell

Ifeolu A.C. Claytor

Tres Roeder

Carter E. Strang

Sept. 14

Solon Mayor

4-year term

Edward H. Kraus

Sept. 14

Solon City Council Ward 2

4-year term, 1 seat

Robert N. Pelunis

Sept. 14

Solon City Council Ward 4

4-year term, 1 seat

Marc R. Kotora

Sept. 14

Solon City Council Ward 6

4-year term, 1 seat

Robert P. Shimits

Nov. 2

South Euclid City Council at large

Unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2023, 1 seat

Chanell Elston

Nov. 2

South Euclid City Council Ward 1

4-year term, 1 seat

Ruth Gray

Nov. 2

South Euclid City Council Ward 3

4-year term, 1 seat

Sara Continenza

Nov. 2

South Euclid City Council Ward 4

4-year term, 1 seat

John Fahsbender

Nov. 2

South Euclid/Lyndhurst Board of Education

4-year term, 3 seats

Cassandra M. Jones

Nov. 2

University Heights Mayor

4-year term

Barbara Blankfeld

Michael Dylan Brennan

Nov. 2

University Heights City Council

4-year term, 3 seats

Brian J. King

Sheri R. Sax

Nov. 2

Westlake Mayor

4-year term

Dennis M. Clough

Nov. 2

Westlake President of Council

4-year term

Dave Greenspan

Nov. 2

Westlake Director of Law

4-year term

Michael P. Maloney

Nov. 2

Westlake City Council Ward 1

4-year term, 1 seat

Duane Van Dyke

Nov. 2

Westlake City Council Ward 2

4-year term, 1 seat

Nate Cross

Nick C. Nunnari

Nov. 2

Westlake City Council Ward 3

4-year term, 1 seat

Dennis J. Sullivan

Nov. 2

Westlake City Council Ward 4

4-year term, 1 seat

Jennifer M. Meyer

Michael F. O’Donnell

Nov. 2

Westlake City Council Ward 5

4-year term, 1 seat

Amy Green Havelka

Nov. 2

Westlake City Council Ward 6

4-year term, 1 seat

Mark R. Getsay

Nov. 2

Westlake Board of Education

4-year term, 2 seats

John J. Finucane Jr.

Barb Leszynski

Nov. 2

Woodmere Mayor

4-year term

Benjamin I. Holbert III

