The filing deadline for those interested in having their names on the ballot for the Aug 3 primary to fill the unexpired term of U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Warrensville Heights, was May 5.
Thirteen Democrats and three Republicans had taken out petitions to run for the seat, according to unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. As in all races, those signatures needed to be validated prior to names of each candidate appearing on the ballot.
The Republican and Democratic primary winners from the August election will take part in the Nov. 2 general election. One nonpartisan candidate, Willie Lewis Britt, has filed papers to run in the general election.
In addition to the two primary winners, write-in candidates are still eligible to run in the November general election if they file papers prior to the May 24 deadline.
As to mayoral races, as of May 5, first-term University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan is facing a challenge from University Heights City Council member Barbara Blankfeld.
Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz, Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus, Mayfield Heights Mayor Anthony DiCicco and Woodmere Benjamin I. Holbert III were running unopposed.
Four people are running for Cleveland Heights first elected mayor and 11 people have thrown in their hat for Cleveland mayor. Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson announced last week he would not seek re-election.
Aug 3
Primary special election
Representative for U.S. Congress District 11
Unexpired term to end Jan. 3, 2023
Democrats
Martin Alexander
John E. Barnes Jr.
James Jerome Bell
Shontel Brown
Seth J. Corey
Jeff Johnson
Will Knight
Pamela Pinkney
Isaac Powell
Lateek Shabazz
Tariq K. Shabazz
Shirley Smith
Nina Turner
Republicans
Laverne Gore
Jerry V. Powell
Felicia Washington Ross
Nov. 2
Congressional District 11
Willie Lewis Britt
Nov. 2
Beachwood Mayor
Four-year term
Martin S. Horwitz
Nov. 2
Beachwood City Council
4-year term, 3 seats
Alec Isaacson
Eric Synenberg
Nov. 2
Beachwood Board of Education
4-year term, 3 seats
Jillian DeLong
Sept. 14
Cleveland Mayor
4-year term
James Jerome Bell
Michael J. Chal
Ross Dibello
Basheer Jones
Kevin Kelley
Arthur O. Kostendt
Zack Reed
Landry McNord Simmons Jr.
Keyshawn Dwayne Varnado
Anthony Lee Wilson
Latorya Jean Witcher
Sept. 14
Cleveland Heights Mayor
4-year term
Barbara Danforth
Melody Joy Hart
Josephine Moore
Kahlil Seren
Nov. 2
Cleveland Heights City Council
4-year term, 4 seats
Lee Barbee II
Craig Cobb
Jessica Cohen
Tony Cuda
Anthony Mattox Jr.
Davida Russell
Allosious K. Snodgrass
Kyndal Sutton
Nov. 2
Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education
4-year term, 3 seats
Mario Clopton-Zymler
Dan Heintz
Malia Lewis
Jodi Sourini
Nov. 2
Highland Heights City Council
4-year term, 3 seats
Ann M. D’Amico
Ed Hargate
Sean Milroy
Sept. 14
Lakewood City Council at large
4-year term, 3 seats
Kyle G. Baker
Tom Bullock
Sarah Kepple
Mckenzie Levindofske
Tristan W. Rader
Laura Rodriguez-Carbone
Mark A. Schneider
Susannah Selnick
Brian Taubman
Nov. 2
Lyndhurst City Council Ward 2
4-year term, 1 seat
Joe Gambatese
Nov. 2
Lyndhurst City Council Ward 4
4-year term, 1 seat
Steve Grushetsky
Nov. 2
Mayfield Heights Mayor
4-year term
Anthony DiCicco
Nov. 2
Mayfield Heights City Council
4-year term, 4 seats
Michael J. Ballistrea
Robert J. DeJohn
Donald J. Manno
Susan A. Sabetta
Erin Sipos
Nov. 2
Moreland Hills Council
4-year term, 3 seats
David Emerman
Nov. 2
Olmsted Falls Board of Education
4-year term, 3 seats
Phil Eckenrode
Holly Neumann
Kelly Walker
Nov. 2
Orange Council
4-year term, 4 seats
Brent Silver
Nov. 2
Shaker Heights City Council
4-year term, 3 seats
Melvin Cantrell
Ifeolu A.C. Claytor
Tres Roeder
Carter E. Strang
Sept. 14
Solon Mayor
4-year term
Edward H. Kraus
Sept. 14
Solon City Council Ward 2
4-year term, 1 seat
Robert N. Pelunis
Sept. 14
Solon City Council Ward 4
4-year term, 1 seat
Marc R. Kotora
Sept. 14
Solon City Council Ward 6
4-year term, 1 seat
Robert P. Shimits
Nov. 2
South Euclid City Council at large
Unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2023, 1 seat
Chanell Elston
Nov. 2
South Euclid City Council Ward 1
4-year term, 1 seat
Ruth Gray
Nov. 2
South Euclid City Council Ward 3
4-year term, 1 seat
Sara Continenza
Nov. 2
South Euclid City Council Ward 4
4-year term, 1 seat
John Fahsbender
Nov. 2
South Euclid/Lyndhurst Board of Education
4-year term, 3 seats
Cassandra M. Jones
Nov. 2
University Heights Mayor
4-year term
Barbara Blankfeld
Michael Dylan Brennan
Nov. 2
University Heights City Council
4-year term, 3 seats
Brian J. King
Sheri R. Sax
Nov. 2
Westlake Mayor
4-year term
Dennis M. Clough
Nov. 2
Westlake President of Council
4-year term
Dave Greenspan
Nov. 2
Westlake Director of Law
4-year term
Michael P. Maloney
Nov. 2
Westlake City Council Ward 1
4-year term, 1 seat
Duane Van Dyke
Nov. 2
Westlake City Council Ward 2
4-year term, 1 seat
Nate Cross
Nick C. Nunnari
Nov. 2
Westlake City Council Ward 3
4-year term, 1 seat
Dennis J. Sullivan
Nov. 2
Westlake City Council Ward 4
4-year term, 1 seat
Jennifer M. Meyer
Michael F. O’Donnell
Nov. 2
Westlake City Council Ward 5
4-year term, 1 seat
Amy Green Havelka
Nov. 2
Westlake City Council Ward 6
4-year term, 1 seat
Mark R. Getsay
Nov. 2
Westlake Board of Education
4-year term, 2 seats
John J. Finucane Jr.
Barb Leszynski
Nov. 2
Woodmere Mayor
4-year term
Benjamin I. Holbert III