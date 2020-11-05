Election workers were greeted with long lines as the polls opened at 6:30 a.m. Nov. 3, with some voters waiting more than two hours to cast a ballot.
Voting in some locations remained steady through the morning, tapered off in the afternoon, and then picked up again later in the day. At some locations, lines were steady throughout the day.
A record of more than 5.8 million Ohioans voted either by mail or in person, and that included 609,026 ballots in Cuyahoga County, or 68.5% of registered voters, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
Polls were required to stay open until the last person in line at 7:30 p.m. votes.
A son helps his mother scan her ballot at Beachwood High School in Beachwood.
Voters at Cleveland Heights Community Center on Election Day Nov. 3.
CJN Photos / Amanda Koehn
CJN Photos / Amanda Koehn
Poll workers take a candy break on Election Day at Cleveland Heights Community Center.
CJN Photos / Amanda Koehn
Poll worker and teacher Sam Kohn shares some candy with student and poll worker Anna Turner, 18, during a slow moment on Election Day at polling location Cleveland Heights Community Center.
CJN Photos / Amanda Koehn
Poll worker Sam Kohn looks at receipts of voters who voted at Cleveland Heights Community Center by noon on Election Day. More receipts were compiled on the other side of the wall.
CJN Photos / Amanda Koehn
Poll workers guide a voter at Cleveland Heights Community Center on Election Day.
CJN Photos / Amanda Koehn
Poll workers at Cleveland Heights Community Center during a slower moment on Election Day.
CJN Photos / Amanda Koehn
Around noon on Election Day, the line to vote at Cleveland Heights Community Center was fewer than 10 people long.
CJN Photos / Amanda Koehn
Violinists Annie Fullard , left, and Catherine Cosbey who play with the Cavani String Quartet, played duets from 4 to 7 pm. just outside the gymnasium at Woodbury Elementary School in Shaker Heights as part of an initiative called Play for the Vote, which took place across the country.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
Voting was light at Woodbury Elemntary School as polls were about to close at 7:15 p.m. Poll workers said there was heavy turnout in the morning.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
A voter casts a ballot at Woodbury Elementary School in Shaker Heights.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
Voting was light at Fernway Elementary School in Shaker Heights at about 7 p.m.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
A voter casts his ballot at Shaker Family Center.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
Poll workers were busy at Shaker Family Center.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
Voters enter Shaker Family Center just after the polls opened in 6:30 a.m. Nov. 3. Polls remain open until 7:30 p.m. in Ohio.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
Some poll workers wore yellow vests and gloves. One responsibility was to disinfect electronic scanning voting machines.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
Miranda Borden, left, with her daughter Lily Borden, who is voting for the first time.
CJN Photo / Gina Lloyd
Shaker Heights voters took to Shaker Heights Middle School to cast their ballots on Nov. 3.
CJN Photo / Gina Lloyd
Solon Wards 2, 3 & 7 took to the Solon Community Center in Solon to cast their ballots on Nov. 3.