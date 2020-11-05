Election workers were greeted with long lines as the polls opened at 6:30 a.m. Nov. 3, with some voters waiting more than two hours to cast a ballot.

Voting in some locations remained steady through the morning, tapered off in the afternoon, and then picked up again later in the day. At some locations, lines were steady throughout the day.

A record of more than 5.8 million Ohioans voted either by mail or in person, and that included 609,026 ballots in Cuyahoga County, or 68.5% of registered voters, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

Polls were required to stay open until the last person in line at 7:30 p.m. votes.

Voting in Beachwood and University Heights

Voting in Cleveland Heights

Voting in Shaker Heights

Voting in Solon

Voting in South Euclid

