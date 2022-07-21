House District 21
Michael Ettorre, Elliot Forhan, Jonathan Holody and Kelly Powell are running for State Representative in House District 21 in the Aug. 2 primary election.
Kelly Powell did not return a questionnaire or respond to follow-up telephone calls from the Cleveland Jewish News.
Michael Ettorre
Age: 33
Occupation: Nonprofit Executive
Hometown: South Euclid
Education: Cuyahoga Community College- A.D.; George Mason University, B.D.
Campaign Info: ettorreforohio.com or facebook.com/MichaelEttorreForOhio
• Why are you the best candidate for the office
Born and raised in South Euclid, I am the proud husband and father of two young women, as well as the grateful son of a teacher and a journalist. As a product of Brush High School, I have dedicated my career as an advocacy adviser and a nonprofit executive to expanding economic opportunities throughout our community. This community gave me stepping stones and a road map to succeed. By enhancing both of these avenues, we can ensure that no matter who you are, where you live or what you look like, everyone has the opportunity to thrive. My experience working in public school classrooms and workforce development programs, has prepared me to offer sensible solutions the day my term begins.
• What are the key issues of concern in your district and how do you intend to resolve them?
Creation of state-funded paths to trade certifications, vocational careers and apprenticeships to ensure that college is not the only prerequisite for future success in life. The more diverse paths to success we establish, the most success our community will experience.
The dignity of all work. No matter what you do for a living, you should have a say in your workplace: from the hours you work, to the pay you receive, to the safety conditions you work in. All work has dignity, and it is the legislature’s job to ensure this exists throughout the state.
Stand up to the extremism that exists in the Ohio Statehouse. Whether it be anti-abortion legislation, union busting tactics, anti-LGBTQ bills, or pro-gun legislation, I will be a voice in Columbus that calls out their dangerous legislation and build coalitions throughout the state to fight those dangerous bills. This state needs a democratic fighter and someone who is willing to stand up for them on a daily basis.
• What role should government play in stemming the rise in antisemitism?
Government should play a major role in combating antisemitism. The first step government should take is mandatory antisemitism education for all public schools. This education would include the dangers of antisemitism, how to recognize its manifestations and how to exercise allyship with the Jewish people. The second step government should take is providing funding to secure all synagogues and schools. Everyone has the right to feel safe in their place of worship and/or school, and we should use state funds to make that possible. The third role government should play in combating antisemitism is passing a state law concerning the transparency of social media companies. These reports should address hateful content on these platforms and how they are being handled and be under the purview of the attorney general.
Elliot Forhan
Age: 36 years
Occupation: Lawyer
Hometown: South Euclid
Education: Yale Law School, J.D.; Kenyon College, B.A.
Campaign Info: ForhanForOhio.com or facebook.com/ForhanForOhio
• Why are you the best candidate for the office?
I served in 2020 as a field organizer for President Joe Biden’s campaign. I spent the holidays of 2020 knocking doors in Georgia for the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the Senate runoffs. We won those elections, enacted the American Rescue Plan and the infrastructure law and confirmed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. I was raised by two women. My parents are gay. I officiated their wedding ceremony in 2015. I am an experienced lawyer with a law degree from Yale Law School.
I want to make our communities stronger and fairer for everyone, where the rich pay their fair share and we lift up the middle class. My priorities include: fight to defend Roe, enact common-sense gun control and end gerrymandering.
The Cuyahoga County Democratic Party and the Cleveland Stonewall Democrats endorsed my candidacy, and Everytown for Gun Safety awarded my campaign the Moms Demand Action distinction.
• What are the key issues of concern in your district and how do you intend to resolve them?
I want to make our communities stronger and fairer for everyone, where the rich pay their fair share and we lift up the middle class. My priorities include:
• Fight to defend Roe, fight to enact pro-choice policies, fight for Ohio women and close the pay gap.
• Enact common-sense gun control, repeal the permit-less carry and arming teachers laws, ban high-capacity assault weapons and ghost guns and enact background checks; and
• End gerrymandering and stop Republicans from preventing Democrats from holding elected office in Ohio.
• What role should government play in stemming the rise in antisemitism?
Government should play an active role in stemming the rise in antisemitism. At a basic level, government should guarantee the safety of everyone. That means, in my view, enacting common-sense gun control, including repealing the permitless carry law, banning high-capacity assault weapons and ghost guns and enacting background checks. We must keep guns out of the wrong hands.
Government should also ensure that everyone is treated equally under the law and promote the values of democracy, including equality, truth, individuality, novelty, integration and succession. That means, for example, subsidizing the production and distribution of local investigative journalism, ensuring that the law permits schoolteachers to teach the truth about history and our contemporary society, ending gerrymandering, building clean energy, raising the minimum wage, improving our health care and promoting social justice and equity.
Jonathan Holody
Age: 42
Occupation: Public Administration
Hometown: Euclid
Education: Ohio University, B.A; Cleveland State University, master’s degree
Campaign Info: electjonathanholody.com
• Why are you the best candidate for the office?
For nearly 20 years, I’ve worked to improve Northeast Ohio. As a resident and volunteer in Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood, I led the restoration of the Fir Street Cemetery – Cleveland’s second-oldest Jewish Cemetery. For nine years, I served as Euclid’s director of planning and development where I oversaw the city’s economic and community development initiatives.
I’ve been an active resident and homeowner in District 21 for nearly 10 years. My wife and I are raising four daughters in the district and we are proud members of East Shore United Methodist Church.
My campaign has been endorsed by over 20 elected and previously elected Democrats in Cuyahoga County, including Euclid Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail, Beachwood City Council vice president Eric Synenberg and Beachwood School Board member Jillian DeLong. I’ve also received the endorsement of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Women’s Caucus and the Cleveland Building and Construction Trades Council.
• What are the key issues of concern in your district and how do you intend to resolve them?
I seek to create a stronger and safer Eastern Cuyahoga County by addressing three key issues of concern in District 21.
First, I will work to increase economic development to attract business investment and jobs, which will lower the tax burden on our residents.
Second, I will improve safety by supporting our first responders and municipal safety initiatives with additional resources, equipment, technology and coordination. I will also work to provide law enforcement officials with the tools and training they need to prevent and effectively respond to hate crimes.
Lastly, I will maintain our great quality of life by creating new tools and resources to keep our communities vibrant; I will support an increase in state funding for public schools; and I will fight to ensure that everyone has access to the reproductive healthcare of their choice.
• What role should government play in stemming the rise in antisemitism?
Government should play a leading role in stemming the dramatic rise in antisemitic incidents in Ohio over the last five years. State officials must use their platforms to speak out against antisemitism and hate. They must oppose efforts to restrict the teaching of national and world history. As a state representative, I will call for hearings on the high levels of hate crimes and the rise of extremist groups. I will support legislation that improves responses to hate crimes and domestic terror. I will encourage everyone to get more active in their communities, meet their neighbors, and practice the Golden Rule - treat others the way you want to be treated.
Senate District 21
Mikhail Alterman, John E. Barnes Jr., and Kent Smith are running for Ohio Senator in District 21 in the Aug. 2 primary election.
Mikhail Alterman did not return a questionnaire or respond to follow-up telephone calls from the Cleveland Jewish News.
John E. Barnes Jr
Age: 64
Occupation: CEO The Diplomacy Group
Hometown: Warrensville Heights
Education: Case Western Reserve University, Master’s of Science Organization Development and Analysis; Weatherhead School of Management, International Program in conjunction with CASE-MOD Center for Organizational and Personnel Psychology; Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Brussels, Belgium; Trade Union Program Executive Certification; Harvard University, Cambridge, Mass.; Cahn Fellow, John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University; Vocational Carpentry Program (Two Year) John F. Kennedy High School, Cleveland Municipal School District
Campaign Info: Facebook John E Barnes Jr
• Why are you the best candidate for the office
I’m running for the Ohio Senate in the historic 21st senatorial district. I am seeking to serve in the Ohio Senate to offer experienced pragmatic leadership that knows how to bring people together, understand how Columbus works and how to get things done, avoid useless partisan gridlock (where possible) to represent our region’s permanent economic and social interests, do all you can to achieve the politics of delivery and fight hard on issues when you can’t get to yes
In the Ohio Senate, I will improve service purpose constituent services; inform, educate and improve outreach to people on Ohio State government; schedule listening tours conveniently around the district; and convene social service and economic stakeholders on specific goals to help eradicate poverty, promote economic development and identify untapped domestic and global market opportunities as a strategy for future business opportunity.
In the Ohio Senate, my platform includes and is not limited to constituent services.
• What are the key issues of concern in your district and how do you intend to resolve them?
Inflation, reproductive health for women, gun violence, increased cost of gas and food, safety and economic growth are the most critical issues facing our district. We must continue to grow collaboration and resources so that we can lift up and improve all of our citizens lives. The attack on the fundamental rights and distortion of our democracy. In turbulent times, we need leadership that can bring people together and find common goals. In my time in the Legislature, I was able to work across party lines to successfully bring important projects to Cuyahoga County. I was a key partner in negotiations to bring: $300 million to Cleveland for construction of Opportunity Corridor, including a $60 million set aside for minority and women jobs; $500,000 to Shaker Heights at Market District; a new law supporting Pinecrest development in Orange. Additionally, I successfully brought millions to our county to fight poverty, help seniors and bring over 2,000 new jobs to Cuyahoga County.
• What role should government play in stemming the rise in antisemitism?
Elected officials and government must condemn antisemitism wherever they see it. We cannot tolerate any form of hate, dog whistling or discrimination. The only way to eradicate or reduce antisemitism is to make it completely socially unacceptable. There will, unfortunately, always be bigots in this world, but we must push them back under the rock where they belong. In addition, I believe that state and local governments must play a role in securing and protecting vulnerable institutions so that our citizens, especially in the Jewish community, can feel safe and continue contributing to the success and future of Senate District 21.
Kent Smith
Age: 55
Occupation: State Representative, District 8
Hometown: Euclid
Education: Bachelor’s Degree, Miami University, Masters of Urban Science, Cleveland State University,
Campaign Info: kentsmith.org
• Why are you the best candidate for the office?
I have the Statehouse experience and relationships across the legislature to be immediately effective as the next state senator for District 21. Now is not the time for lazy or uninformed legislators. The next state senator is going to have to do double duty to replace both Kenny Yuko and Sandra Williams. We can’t waste any seats; the stakes are too high.
My work ethic is unrivaled. In three of my four terms in the Ohio House, I have never missed a vote. To provide additional detail to that point – there were 421 floor votes during my third term, and I was there for every single vote. Plus, my legislative skill set matches up with Sen. Williams almost exactly. For example, she and I are both the ranking Democrat on the Public Utilities Committee, so I will be able to step into that role for the Senate Democratic Caucus.
• What are the key issues of concern in your district and how do you intend to resolve them?
Key issues for this district include, gun violence, poverty and moving to a clean energy economy. But this election changed when the Supreme Court overturned the Roe decision on June 24. That decision has empowered the fringe members of the Republican legislature to introduce even more extreme pieces of legislation. This Senate district needs to send someone who will fight against their far-right agenda and those fights begin with reproductive rights, a woman’s individual autonomy and privacy for all Americans. I have a strong record supporting abortion rights and have always been endorsed by Planned Parenthood, whereas my Democratic opponent has never been endorsed by Planned Parenthood. This state senate district needs to send someone to Columbus who will not just vote the right way, but who will fight for those who they are supposed to represent and those fights will begin with choice.
• What role should government play in stemming the rise in antisemitism?
All levels of government, regardless of party affiliation, should be partners in fighting antisemitism. Those of us in public life should immediately condemn antisemitism regardless of where it emerges. It should be pushed back under the rock it crawled out from any time it enters the public arena. Ohio state government can and should continue to provide resources to the Jewish community to harden potential targets and increase safety. I will continue to build relationships within the Jewish community and work alongside federal and local leaders of good faith to provide a united front in opposition to antisemitism.
House District 19
Ron Brough and Phil Robinson are running for State Representative in House District 19 in the Aug. 2 primary election.
Ron Brough did not return a questionnaire or respond to follow-up telephone calls sent by the Cleveland Jewish News.
Phil Robinson
Age: 41
Occupation: State representative; Chief Impact Officer, Reading Partners, Inc.
Hometown: Solon
Education: George Washington University, Bachelor of Business Administration, Concentration in Finance; Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead School of Management, Executive Master of Business Administration
Campaign Info: robinsonforohio.com or facebook.com/RobinsonForOH
• Why are you the best candidate for the office?
As a state representative, I am honored to currently serve the residents of Ohio’s 6th House District and excited for the opportunity to represent the newly created House District 19. I believe we must bring new leadership to Columbus, put families and communities before politics, and renew Ohio’s promise to make our state where you can live, work and retire with dignity. Growing up in northeast Ohio, I saw firsthand from my parents that through hard work, sacrifice, and dedication, it is possible to live the American dream. My experiences working in the public, for profit, and nonprofit sectors provide me with a unique perspective on how to bring people to get things done for hardworking Ohioans. I will fight for educational opportunity for all students, address the real threats to economic stability for working families and advocate for equality for everyone.
• What are the key issues of concern in your district and how do you intend to resolve them?
The three greatest issues of concern facing our communities today are educational opportunity for all students, economic stability for working families and equality for all Ohioans. I will create quality educational opportunities by investing in early childhood education, including universal pre-K and full-day kindergarten for all students; ensuring that every family has the opportunity to receive a high-quality K-12 education no matter their ZIP code, socioeconomic status, or race; and lowering the cost of college, making it more accessible for everyone. I will address real threats to economic stability by supporting raising the minimum wage and providing better tax incentives to small businesses. I will fight for policies to ensure equal opportunities for all Ohioans, such as expanding access to quality, affordable healthcare, fighting for free and fair elections, and supporting the Ohio Fairness Act.
• What role should government play in stemming the rise in antisemitism?
Intolerance, hate and destructive rhetoric have no place in our society. With the further alarming rise of racism, sexism and antisemitism, now more than ever our state government must do whatever it takes to protect all Ohioans and fight back vigorously against all forms of hate. That is why I have been a vocal opponent of House Bill 327, a deeply problematic and unconstitutional bill that seeks to whitewash history and move the state in a dangerous and backward direction. This legislation would allow teachers to teach students antisemitic and inaccurate viewpoints about the Holocaust, in our schools. I will continue to lead the fight against this bill and any other antisemitic efforts.
Overall, our state government should collaborate with local government, clergy, community leaders, educators, advocates, and other stakeholders to combat antisemitism. Ohio has adopted the IHRA’s working definition of antisemitism, requiring all state agencies, departments, boards and commissions – including public colleges and universities – to adopt the definition.
House District 23
Daniel P. Troy and George M. Phillips are running for State Representative in House District 23 in the Aug. 2 primary election.
George M. Phillips did not return a questionnaire or respond to follow-up telephone calls from the Cleveland Jewish News.
Daniel P. Troy
Age: 74
Occupation: State Representative
Hometown: Willowick
Education: University of Dayton, B.A. in Political Science
Campaign Info: DanielTroy.com and Facebook.com/Danielptroy
• Why are you the best candidate for the office?
I have served in public office at the municipal, county and state level for over 40 years, and I believe that my experience and institutional knowledge serves me well in making the correct decisions on behalf of my constituents. I have always been considered a moderate and have demonstrated a record of working across the aisle to achieve compromise and common ground on a variety of issues. We need to get away from the extremist positions and culture wars, and instead work for an improved educational system, a healthier economy, a fairer tax structure and increased protections against child and elder abuse.
• What are the key issues of concern in your district and how do you intend to resolve them?
My district is obviously seeing the aging of not only its population, but also much of its environmental infrastructure. As home values rapidly rise, so do the property tax burdens, especially on our seniors on fixed incomes. I have tried and will continue to fight for increases in Ohio’s Homestead Exemption Program income eligibility and the dollar amount of the exemption. Also, we must have greater capacity in our adult protective services agencies to go after those that abuse, exploit and swindle our vulnerable senior population. Our underground environmental infrastructure (water and sewer lines) are aging and deteriorating, and we need to address their repair and replacement sooner rather than later.
• What role should government play in stemming the rise in antisemitism?
Government should certainly refrain from limiting the legitimate discussion of the true and actual facts of history, especially in the area of ethnic persecution and discrimination. Future generations need to know when or where society has erred in either permitting and/or condoning this behavior, what actual harm was caused by it, and what educational steps we must take to insure it does not reoccur.
House District 22
Juanita O. Brent, Danielle J. Dronet, and Vincent E. Stokes II are running for State Representative in House District 22 in the Aug. 2 primary election.
Juanita O. Brent
Age: 38
Occupation: State Legislator
Hometown: Cleveland
Education: Wright State University, Math and Science Education
Campaign Info: facebook.com/JuanitaOBrent
• Why are you the best candidate for the office?
I am the best candidate for Ohio House District 22 because I am focused on working for and on behalf of the people of this district so that everyone can work, live and retire in Ohio with safety and security. I made my priority communication with monthly newsletter, weekly email communication with elected officials, town halls. I am focused on increasing the local government fund to allow the local government to make decisions for its own people. Also focused on conversation about fair school funding and how it will build up the entire community. Also focused on author bills that bring equity and inclusion to everyone in district.
• What are the key issues of concern in your district and how do you intend to resolve them?
Candidate did not answer.
• What role should government play in stemming the rise in antisemitism?
Government can decrease antisemitism by mandating in-school education about the Jewish religion and culture. Also teach students how to recognize and respond to antisemitism. The state House needs to pass a bill I co-sponsored, House Bill 353 (Enact Testing Your Faith Act) to mandate schools to allow accommodation for Jewish student to participate in Jewish holidays. Also, the statehouse needs to pass the bill I authored HB 148 (John Lewis voter registration day) to encourage more people to become registered voters in Ohio.
Danielle J Dronet
Age: 57
Occupation: Mental Health Therapist, Intrafamilial Trauma with Economic Struggles, Private Practice
Hometown: Cleveland Heights
Education: California State Los Angeles University, B.S. Social Work; USC, Los Angeles, M.S.W., Social Work; Tulane University, D.S.W., Social Work 2023
Campaign Info: Dronet2022.com
• Why are you the best candidate for the office?
I own a small business on the east side of Cleveland. I have a 35-year history as a civil servant in Los Angeles, New York, Europe and Ohio. I established a nonprofit, the CAMHP Foundation, to help bring economic literacy and stability to Cuyahoga County residents. The combination of my professional, academic, and personal experiences positions me to answer the needs of our communities effectively and bring the answers we arrive at as practical solutions to the rest of Ohio.
• What are the key issues of concern in your district, and how do you intend to resolve them?
I have written and submitted to East Cleveland my Eastside Plan, which can be viewed at Dronet2022.com. I plan to bring economic stabilization to District 22. The importance of this plan is to secure safety, visibility and interest within and outside of District 22 to consider our communities for business needs, including food, services and housing. Creating economic equality and equity strengthens our residents’ ability to work, access basic needs, and invest in our communities. I will improve the Homestead Expansion to help seniors remain in their homes and collaborate with Cuyahoga County to utilize the blockchain to improve services through transparency in the fiscal office and Jobs and Family Services.
• What role should government play in stemming the rise in antisemitism?
Antisemitism is a hate crime, pure and simple. I will write legislation to ensure law enforcement is appropriately trained to define and effectively investigate hate crimes. Further, I will help develop procedures for dealing with it: Officers will be removed as negotiators of the victim’s narrative and will be required to ask each person if the person believes they were a victim of a hate crime. Law enforcement forms will contain a check box, ensuring the victim has been questioned if they think they have experienced a hate crime. Each law enforcement agency must report all findings to the U.S. Justice Department and publish hate crime statistics. Publishing data is essential to effectively support victims and cities seeking funding to stop hate crimes. Without data from law enforcement, victims bear the responsibility of burden of proof without any support. Data drives change.
Vincent E. Stokes II
Age: 36
Occupation: Teacher
Hometown: University Heights
Education: Fisk University, Bachelor of Arts, Religion and Philosophy; Yale University, Master of Divinity; Azusa Pacific University, Doctorate of Ministry; Johns Hopkins University, Master of Science in Education
Campaign Info: vincentestokesii.com or facebook.com/VES4REP
• Why are you the best candidate for the office
I am the best candidate for state representative in District 22 because of my long-term commitment to advocating for issues in our community. I am a lifelong resident of District 22 and I understand and advocate for the issues that affect District 22 including rising costs of health care, education, women’s rights and firearms legislation. I am a member of a number of organizations, including Ohio Young Democrats, Vessel Votes, Ohio Federation of Teachers and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. All of these organizations support work in the community in supporting issues for positive change. I have a passion for seeing our communities thrive, including some of our most vulnerable populations, including our children and the elderly.
• What are the key issues of concern in your district and how do you intend to resolve them?
As a parent I care about our children and the current approach to gun laws. As a teacher in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, I care about our students and their education. As a caregiver for my elderly grandmother, I care about the rising costs of healthcare. As a homeowner I care about the rising property taxes. All of these issues are broader issues in Ohio, but also affect constituents in District 22. I will lobby for stricter gun laws and stand against arming teachers in the classroom. Public funding should be used for public schools and improve the education that is available to most of our students. Health care should be a universal right and I will actively seek and support legislation that makes healthcare affordable for all.
• What role should government play in stemming the rise in antisemitism?
Legislation is key in making any lasting change in our communities around important issues. Government should ensure the equal treatment of all of our citizens and legislate against any discrimination and hate rhetoric, especially antisemitism.