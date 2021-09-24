The Cleveland Jewish News emailed candidates a questionnaire for the Nov. 2 general election.

Beachwood

Mayor

Justin Berns

Age: 52

Occupation: Real Estate Developer/Custom Home Builder

Current elected political office held: Beachwood City Council

Website: BernsForBeachwood.com

I will work with the owner of Beachwood Place regarding its future, address and strengthen local infrastructure by working to secure federal and state grants for construction projects, including the proposed redesign of the Chagrin/Richmond/Interstate 271 corridor and the Mercantile/Harvard connector road, and work to strengthen city employee morale.

Martin S. Horwitz*

Age: 68

Occupation: Mayor (prior occupation, attorney)

Current elected political office held: City of Beachwood Mayor

Website: MayorHorwitz.com

I will build on the success of my first term as mayor by continuing to deliver superior safety services, fix critical infrastructure, promote economic development to keep taxes low, and expand our outstanding city services. Please visit my website for more details about my plans to keep Beachwood successful and strong.

Council at Large

George Carr

Age: 49

Occupation: Attorney

Website: facebook.com/GeorgeCarrBeachwood

Maintain and improve Beachwood’s public services and public safety forces, and expand our diverse mix of residents and businesses. My legal skills will help Beachwood negotiate and enforce contracts and laws that improve our quality of life, and I’m dedicated to helping our residents thrive through changing times.

Mair Cohen

Age: 50

Occupation: Owner, Discount Metals

Website: facebook.com/CohenforBeachwood

Admiration/respect for our first-class, hard-working fire, police and public works employees; implement a viable/profitable upgrade to Beachwood Place; install high-efficiency LED street lamps in a strategic manner throughout the side streets; maintain/attract good businesses to our city; low taxes. A healthy commercial tax base equals lower residential taxes.

Alec Isaacson*

Age: 54

Occupation: Technology Consultant

Current elected political office held: Beachwood City Council

Website: positivelybeachwood.com

I want to continue to strengthen Beachwood by developing our infrastructure (including sidewalks and streetlights), improving safety and security, creating economic development policies that allow our businesses to evolve with the times, and ensuring we stay fiscally responsible by creating strategic plans that clearly map our priorities and path forward.

Joshua Mintz

Age: 46

Occupation: Commercial Real Estate developer

Current elected political office held: Beachwood School Board

If elected, I will work with you, the administration, and business owners and leaders on redevelopment, stability and safety, so that assets like Beachwood Place are safe and a priority. My business experience and background will aid the city council and administration in three categories: safety, economic development and strategic partnerships.

Eric Synenberg*

Age: 42

Occupation: Attorney in Private Practice

Current elected political office held: Beachwood City Council

Website: ericsynenberg.com

If elected to another term, I will continue to be fair and accessible. I treat every resident I encounter with respect and dignity. I also work well with my city council colleagues as well as city officials and employees. It would be an honor to continue to serve Beachwood.

Board of Education

Kim Allamby

Age: 51

Occupation: Physical Therapist

Website: KimAllamby.com

I am committed to assuring students receive the resources they need to reach their highest potential; celebrating our diversity with a more inclusive curriculum and school culture; and improving parent and community engagement. I will do this with positive collaboration, transparency, and by seeking stakeholder input for important school matters.

Julie Brough

Age: 42

Occupation: Athletic Trainer, Sports Medicine, University Hospitals

Ensure all students in Beachwood are our top priority with collaborative efforts between private and public institutions and increase community support. Strive for educational consistency, excellence, and opportunity. To set goals for improvement that “stretch” the district’s efforts; and support students’ social-emotional learning to increase resiliency and responsible decision-making skills.

Jillian DeLong*

Age: 44

Occupation: Manager, College Assets & Mail Operations - Cuyahoga Community College

Current elected political office held: Beachwood School Board

Website:delongforbeachwood.com

My experience balancing academic needs with institutional resources at Cuyahoga Community College brings needed fiscal insight to the board. As a current board member, I have worked tirelessly with administration, and will continue to do so, with the following three initiatives in mind: navigate out of the pandemic; community collaboration; and fiscal stewardship.

Wendy Leatherberry

Age: 46

Occupation: Director, Grants & Contracts at Cleveland Rape Crisis Center

Website: wendyforbeachwoodschools.com

The Beachwood schools are our community’s greatest asset. I will work with the stellar educators to build on that success, specifically focusing on efforts to enhance equity and inclusion for all students, academic excellence, continued use of science and facts to make decisions, and an increased emphasis on transparency.

Bedford Municipal Court District

Judge of Municipal Court

Bentleyville

Member of Council

Ryan Rubin*

Age: 43

Occupation: Partner at Lewis Brisbois

Current elected political office held: Bentleyville Village Council

Website: lewisbrisbois.com/attorneys/rubin-ryan-k

In my third term, I will continue in my efforts to improve our infrastructure, maintain safety in our community, and support the needs of our residents.

Bratenahl

Member of Council

Keith Ari Benjamin*

Age: 54

Occupation: Director of Community Services, City of South Euclid

Current elected political office held: Village of Bratenahl Council

Website: facebook.com/CouncilmanKeith

Bratenahl remains a vibrant, vital and safe place to live. I look forward to continuing to work with residents to implement new approaches and bold ideas that balance and connect Bratenahl’s past and future, tradition and innovation, city and suburbia and promote stability and positive change.

Tracy Hoefling

Age: 55

Occupation: Vice President, Account Management

I will use my customer service leadership skills to listen and collaborate with the residents and I will take what I hear to serve their needs and the needs of the Village of Bratenahl to the best of my ability.

Chagrin Falls

Member of Council

Angela DeBernardo*

Age: 53

Occupation: Web Developer and Community Volunteer

Current elected political office held: Chagrin Falls Village Council

Website: Debernardoforcouncil.org

I would support policies that help small local businesses thrive, prioritize pedestrian safety enhancements in the downtown area, improve the public park spaces for resident use, work to make Chagrin Falls an arts destination in Northeast Ohio and overhaul the government’s digital footprint to provide better communication with our residents.

Brian Drum

Age: 47

Occupation: Director of Product at a software startup in the risk management industry

Website: drumforchagrin.com

Improve communication between the village and residents; to make it easier to know which issues are being considered by the council, committees, and commissions. During the Save Grove Hill initiative I spent dozens of hours monitoring agendas and attending meetings just to keep up. I think we can do better.

Kate Gault

Age: 57

Occupation: Retired

Website: Facebook, @KateGault4OH

As your next council member, I will: listen, answer questions, return phone calls, demand accountability, and communicate year-round. Preserve the charm of the village while addressing infrastructure, public safety, and environmental needs before they become tax burdens. Build coalitions by seeking community stakeholder input earlier and throughout the process.

Erinn Grube*

Age: 39

Occupation: Office and Event Manager at the Valley Art Center

Current elected political office held: Chagrin Falls Village Council, President

Website: facebook.com/EGrubeCF

In the next two years, I will continue to work towards improved communication with residents and fiscal discipline with an eye toward maintaining the infrastructure and character of our walkable community. I am grateful to live in an amazing community and would love to continue to serve Chagrin Falls.

James Newell*

Age: 67

Occupation: Owner of a business that manages public and privately owned water treatment facilities in Northeast Ohio

Current elected political office held: Chagrin Falls Village Council

I enjoy being on council and will continue contributing responsible governance in a collaborative and teamwork approach. My engineering experience allows a unique opportunity to assist with all aspects of village infrastructure improvements, streets, water/sewer. I cherish the village’s historical significance and understand the importance of a strong, vibrant business community.

Nancy Rogoff*

Occupation: Attorney at Law

Current elected political office held: Chagrin Falls Village Council

If I am re-elected, I will work for transparency in government and the opportunity for all voices to be heard; to provide efficient, cost-effective management of the business of the Village; and to complete the construction of the walkway and playground in Riverside Park.

Jack Subel

Age: 55

Occupation: Vice President of Sales, Penda Corp.

I am a 1984 graduate of Chagrin Falls High School and although moving away for several years after college, moved back to raise our family in Chagrin. I’d really like to help stimulate the backfill of many of the vacancies in the Village that occurred as a result of the pandemic. I care deeply about preserving the history and charm of our one-of-a-kind community.

Board of Education

Lori Bendall*

Age: 54

Occupation: School Volunteer

Current elected political office held: Chagrin Falls School Board

I would put students first, not politics; improve district communication; vote to ensure that district spending has a direct and meaningful impact on student outcomes and experiences; and bring a well-informed and balanced approach to district governance.

Erin Gooch

Age: 39

Occupation: Mental and Behavioral Health Nurse Practitioner

I stand for advancing excellence in all facets of the educational experience for the youth of Chagrin. I believe in promoting a safe, unified, tolerant and inclusive environment free from political narratives currently being pushed in the schools. I want a transparent board of education who not only advocate for the students, but the tax payers in the community as well.

Mandy Hilston

Age: 38

Occupation: Account Manager

Website: CFuniteforeducation.com

If I have the privilege to serve our community, I’d make sure that there is transparency to all community members about where money is being spent and on what programs. I’d like to see more educational programs discussed as additions to our curriculum to challenge our children.

Meghan McClain

Age: 33

Occupation: Process Optimization Supervisor for a large medical supply company

Website: CFuniteforeducation.com

I stand for excellence in academics, arts, and athletics for our students. I will provide transparency for our community on curriculum and spending decisions. I will work to reallocate resources from divisive programs back to teacher’s classroom budgets, investment in STEM learning, and more support for foreign language at a young age.

Lauren Miller

Age: 37

Occupation: Parent

Website: millerforchagrin.com

As a board member, I will listen to the concerns of all families and advocate for their needs. I’ll do my homework to make the best long-term decisions for our kids with a focus on maintaining our high standards and making Chagrin Schools a welcoming place for all families.

Mary Kay O’Toole*

Age: 60

Occupation: Accountant

Current elected political office held: Chagrin Falls School Board

Website: chagrinschools.org/MrsOToole.aspx

I will continue to lead, with a depth of understanding of Chagrin Falls schools in alignment with the history, character and needs of our community. I serve with attention to our governmental requirements while working to fulfill our mission of providing an educational experiences empowering students to maximize their potential.

Jeffrey Wenninger

Age: 54

Occupation: Law Enforcement Professional (LAPD – Retired)

Website: wenningerforchagrinschools.com

I will provide innovative problem solving, with practical solutions, honest answers, and logical decisions that are supported by an articulated rationale. I will be accountable to ensuring that all students are afforded equal opportunity to fulfill their maximum potential and be prepared to function as compassionate, contributing citizens in our diverse society.

Township Trustee

Cleveland Heights

Mayor

Kahlil Seren

Age: 42

Occupation: Policy Adviser, Office of Cuyahoga County Council

Current elected political office held: Cleveland Heights City Council

Website: SerenForMayor.com

I will use my institutional knowledge and expertise to construct an effective and efficient municipal government that centers residents and leads with accountability and integrity. This requires designing and implementing systems to encourage performance management and improvement, responsiveness, and innovation that is truly sustainable and lasts beyond my tenure.

Council

Lee E. Barbee II

Age: 56

Occupation: Social Worker, Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services

Website: leebarbee4clevehtscouncil.org

Safety for all residents by using community policing and social worker to assist with mental health issues. Diversity at all levels of city government, including the police department. Sustainability, creating a sustainability director who would make green a mission in all departments. Also push for more reinvestment in the housing stock.

Craig S. Cobb*

Age: 66

Occupation: Managing Attorney, Farmers Insurance Group Cleveland Legal

Current elected political office held: Cleveland Heights City Council

Website: councilmandcraigcobb.com

I will be a conscientious, experienced and thoughtful member of council always making informed decisions in the best interests of the city regardless of my own personal beliefs or preferences. I will be a council member open and accessible to the residents by phone or email to address their concerns.

Tony Cuda

Age: 66

Occupation: Retired Government Teacher

Website: tonycudaforcitycouncil.com

I want to expand housing opportunities for current and prospective residents. That means new housing with first-floor master bedrooms. More housing that appeals to younger residents with families. Updating housing codes to fit needs of residents. I am proud to be supported by council president Jason Stein, Susan Efroymson and Jessica Cohen.

Anthony L. Mattox Jr.

Age: 39

Occupation: Senior Pastor

Website: Facebook, Elect Anthony Mattox

I am running for city council to continue to serve my community and to ensure all are truly represented, protected and served. I have served on the planning Ccommission for the past six years. I grew up on Rushleigh in the Noble area and my wife grew up on Berkeley in the Taylor area. I am running to strengthen development in those two under-served areas as well others.

Davida Russell*

Age: 63

Occupation: School bus Driver and Substitute Teacher for South Euclid-Lyndhurst City Schools

Current elected political office held: Cleveland Heights City Council- at-Large

Website: DavidaforCH.com

Economics: I will continue efforts to raise up “lower” Cleveland Heights by ensuring the $5 million of ARP monies earmarked for Noble-Taylor are productively spent, push for the completion of the Caledonia-Noble Infill and Desota-Altamont Infill projects and support beautification initiatives. Social: I will promote programs that enable seniors to in place.

Allosious K. Snodgrass (Al)

Age: 26

Occupation: Executive Assistant to the President and CEO of a multi-county community development corporation

Website: alsnodgrass.com

We can’t go another four years with business as usual. I am a certified economic development finance professional and will be a council member who prioritizes economic development, our schools, high-quality affordable housing, diversity and embraces a government from the people for the people. All is on the line this November.

Josie Moore

Age: 46

Occupation: Communications

Website: JosieMoore4CH.com

I will work to increase our city’s commitment to transitioning to environmental sustainability, support the growth of local businesses, expand community engagement and representation, and improve quality of life. I commit to being proactive and creative in communicating with residents and nurturing a culture of collaboration on our City Council.

Gates Mills

Member of Council

David Atton

Age: 77

Occupation: Retired Senior Executive

As a retired CFO of BP America, I will bring a higher level of management discipline and creativity to ensure the village’s financial viability while preserving its tranquil beauty. I will insist on openness and transparency so all residents’ voices will be heard, not simply those of a select few.

Laurie Laidlaw Deacon

Age: 64

Occupation: Eaton Corp., Vice President, Human Resources, Acquisitions and Divestments

I will strive to maintain the civic involvement, historic and spacious beauty, and traditions that make Gates Mills unique. I will listen carefully to residents and engage in respectful and open discussion, and will work with residents, the council and mayor to achieve thoughtful solutions to current issues.

Lawrence S. Frankel*

Age: 69

Occupation: Periodontist

Current elected political office held: Village of Gates Mills Council

Nine years on council provides experience and insight to ensure the village remains as a community that is safe, financially stable and provides residents with services they expect and deserve. I will encourage citizen engagement to develop plans for community services, village growth, preservation of the environment and water management.

Michael Press

Age: 74

Occupation: Retired Public Company CEO

I’m not a politician and never held elected office. I’m running to help the village improve its track record in transparency, governance and proper process. The village needs to raise its game in these areas to operate in a responsible and acceptable manner. I intend to protect the remaining green space.

Nancy W. Sogg*

Age: 72

Occupation: Retired Attorney

Current elected political office held: Village of Gates Mills Council

As a longtime villager and council member, I understand the challenges we face. I am a proven leader and will continue my commitment to transparent, fiscally responsible government, through collaboration and teamwork. By listening to Villagers’ desires and learning from other communities, we can remain a beautiful and vibrant village.

Highland Heights

Member of Council at Large

Sean Milroy*

Age: 52

Occupation: Roadway Engineer

Current elected political office held: Highland Heights Council-At-Large

Continue to maintain and improve our streets – both safety and rideability. Work to maximize capturing available grants for our safety and service forces, and remain vigilant while making judicious financial decisions regarding our city.

Hunting Valley

Member of Council

Don Bullock

Age: 62

Occupation: Retired Business Executive, previously with Eaton Corp.

Hunting Valley’s size and density make it unique among Cleveland east side suburban communities. I will work to preserve these unique characteristics while positioning our community for the evolving needs of the future. My background in technology and finance will help to continue the fiscally prudent leadership of the village.

Finance Director

Lyndhurst

Member of Council - Ward 1

Catherine (Cathy) Covarrubias

Age: 32

Occupation: Loss Assignor Associate

Website: facebook.com/CovarrubiasforLyndhurst

Our city deserves more voices who value our multi-generational and diverse community. I am someone who will listen, ask questions and help Lyndhurst to become a beacon for growth. As your next member of the city council, I will ensure that your concerns and ideas are brought to the table.

Member of the Council - Ward 2

Member of Council - Ward 3

Member of Council - Ward 4

Steve Grushetsky*

Age: 53

Occupation: National Sales Manager for Midwest Fasteners Inc

Current Office: Lyndhurst City Council, Ward 4

Website: lyndhurst-oh.com/city-council.html

I will continue to work tirelessly for the people of Lyndhurst. With the help of all council members, I will continue to assure that our taxes are intelligently spent for the maximum benefit of our community. Lyndhurst is a well-run, inclusive and diverse community of neighbors.

Mayfield

Council at Large

Member of Council - Ward 2

Member of Council - Ward 4

George Williams*

Age: 66

Occupation: Financial Adviser

Current elected political office held: Mayfield Village Council

My objective is to continue to be a reliable and proactive liaison between village residents and the village administration. I plan to support the current efforts to ensure this community remains financially solvent and responsible.

Board of Education

Jolene Greve

Age: 55

Occupation: Executive Assistant

Website: JoleneGreve.com

If elected, I would bring fresh perspective and positive energy to represent our school district as a level-headed parent with a strong sense of community and unwavering commitment to our families. I will work to ensure that Mayfield continues to provide excellent educational and personal development opportunities for all students.