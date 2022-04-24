On May 3, Ohioans will head to the polls to vote in a state-wide primary to select candidates from each party to run in the general election in November.
The Cleveland Jewish News sent questionnaires to candidates in the U.S. House Districts 7, 11, 13 and 14 races to learn more about the candidates running in those races, the issues they hope to address should they be elected and how they are different from their opponents. Some candidates did not return the CJN’s questionnaire. All candidates received the same questionnaire.
In addition to voting in person, all voters are eligible for absentee voting in Ohio. There are no special eligibility requirements to vote absentee, but requests to vote absentee need to be made 90 days before the election date. Voters can also vote early at their county’s board of elections. See voting information above and visit your county website for complete voting information and deadlines.
District 7
Competing for District 7 are democrats Patrick Malley, Tristan Rader and Matthew Diemer, and republicans Anthony Leon Alexander, Max Miller, Jonah Shulz and Charles Gaddis. Incumbent Bob Gibbs (R-Lakeville) officially withdrew from the race on April 7 when he announced his retirement and intention to drop from the race. He has held the office since 2013. Malley, Rader and Miller did not return questionnaires. District 7 is in Cuyahoga County, which includes northeastern Ohio and the city of Canton.
Anthony Leon Alexander
Age: “50s”
Occupation: Health care supervisor and social media creator
Website: parkerman20116.wixsite.com/anthony4ohiocongress
• What are the two issues that concern you the most and how will you deal with them?
Mental Health – This means many things. It includes people with mental disabilities and people that have lost a lot of social skills throughout the pandemic. I would hire more social workers.
Minimum Wage – As the pandemic has subsided and people are back to work people’s cost of necessities have gone up with no end in sight. Minimum wages should be increased; or controlled stimulus checks should be put into place through family studies.
• What differentiates you from your opponents?
All public servants should have traits to listen and have empathy to working toward what’s in the best interests for the people. I found out they didn’t and that’s why I’m running. No, I don’t have experience in Congress. My “no experience” though has taken me to being a Central Committee member; president of the Berea Republican Club; Berea planning commission member and also on the Berea tax incentive review council. I’ve proven that if you have passion to learn and listen to people’s concerns; then you can “serve” the public.
Matthew Diemer
Age: 42
Occupation: Small business owner
Website: diemerforcongress.com
• What are the two issues that concern you the most and how will you deal with them?
We need to spur more economic development and job creation in the district – especially with innovation and in the manufacturing sector. Ohioans build and create, and Ohio’s 7th can lead and bring back our supply chain with innovation and manufacturing, while at the same time giving more economic prosperity to all Ohioans.
We need a representative of the people to advocate for all Ohioans in D.C.
• What differentiates you from your opponents?
I am here to unify not divide. Ohioans are sick of being at political odds with their neighbors. I believe that we can unify the people of this district by bringing all people to the table and encourage dialogue on the issues and find solutions to improve our quality of life in Ohio’s 7th.
Charles Gaddis
Age: 56
Occupation: Beyond Intelligence
Website: charliegaddis.com
• What are the two issues that concern you the most and how will you deal with them?
My primary position is on the economy and eliminating inflation. Our energy policy needs to be about stability and independence, domestically as we morph to a greener economy and internationally. I believe in fiscal responsibility. That starts with a rolling 24-month budget process where each cabinet presents a budget and congressmen carve out excessive spending. The same process should be used for any spending bill. I believe in a fair tax, one flat rate for all Americans. I believe in both the physical wall and the virtual wall.
• What differentiates you from your opponents?
I am a creative problem solver with over 35 years of business experience. I am also a student of economics. I believe that I have developed insightful and practical solutions. Many of the other candidates are young adults looking for a job. One is trying to buy the seat.
Jonah Schulz
Age: 27
Occupation: Nonprofit director
Website: schulzforcongress.com
• What are the two issues that concern you the most and how will you deal with them?
Restoring and Defending our God-given Rights – We must enact legislation that bans any government entity from shutting down private businesses, schools and houses of worship or from enacting any medical mandates on the people.
Fighting Corruption – Hold our elected officials accountable through term limits, a lifetime ban on elected officials becoming lobbyists and severely cutting back the administrative state of unelected bureaucrats that are not accountable to voters.
• What differentiates you from your opponents?
As the founder of two service-based non-profit organizations, I know what it means to serve and put actions over empty promises. We need a return to the idea of a true public servant who puts the interests of the people over his own. I have been the only candidate who has actively stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the people fighting for their Constitutional rights. If you want a representative who will challenge the status quo of both parties – I will be your fighter.
District 11
District 11 Rep. Marcia L. Fudge resigned from her seat on March 10, 2021, to become the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in President Joe Biden’s cabinet. She had held the seat since 2008. The seat remained empty from March 2021 until a special election on Nov. 2, 2021, brought current incumbent Shontel Brown, D-Warrensville Heights, in to replace her and finish the term. In this race, Brown is up against challengers Democrat Nina Turner, whom she defeated in the special election, and Republicans Eric Jonathan Brewer and James Hemphill. Brown and Hemphill did not return questionnaires. District 11 encompasses all of Cleveland, some eastern suburbs, the city of Lakewood and about 30 cities.
Eric Jonathan Brewer
Age: 68
Website: ejbnews.com
Occupation: Semi-retired investigative news publisher, administrator, public official
• What are the two issues that concern you the most and how will you deal with them?
First issue, local violations of constitutional rights, civil rights, federal laws by 11th Congressional District recipients of federal funds. Second issue, violations of constitution, federal laws and federal regulations by the current presidency, members of his cabinet and Congress. In Congress, I will uphold the Constitution, faithfully discharge the office’s duties; execute the authority of the federal office to ensure locally that federal agencies and state, county and municipal federal fund sub-recipients are complying with and operating within the “limits” of their statutory authority.
• What differentiates you from your opponents?
I serve God, country and community as an American patriot and Vietnam era veteran of the U.S. Air Force. I volunteered for duty in Thailand (1974-75) and served during South Vietnam’s surrender like I organized Guardian Angel chapters in Ohio during the 1980s to deter crime. I am a truth seeker and teller. The degrading substance of the last 11th District campaign offended me as an American. Our nation is in trouble and Americans rooted in America are needed to save it.
Nina Turner
Age: 54
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Website: ninaturner.com
• What are the two issues that concern you the most and how will you deal with them?
I am troubled by how deeply poverty impacts our district and our nation. Cleveland is the poorest city of its size and many families are struggling – that pain is real and persistent and it pains me. I have a long record of not just supporting remedies like Medicare for All, $15 minimum wage and the cancellation of student debt, but also of fighting against the status quo to advance policies and make change a reality.
• What differentiates you from your opponents?
Greater Cleveland is not for sale and as the next congresswoman, I will serve without the weight of outside corporate influences because I am funded by everyday working people. I am committed to listening and serving this community, not special interests. I will never take credit for someone else’s work, but commit to being a fair arbiter and an accessible leader that you can trust. I would be honored to earn your vote.
District 13
Current District 13 incumbent Tim Ryan, D-Warren, is seeking a U.S. Senate seat and is not running for reelection in District 13. He was first elected in 2013 for the seat. Competing for the seat is Democrat Emilia Sykes, and Republicans Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, Shay Hawkins, Santana F. King, Janet Folger Porter, Ryan Saylor, Dante Sabatucci and Gregory Wheeler. Gilbert, Hawkins and King did not return questionnaires. District 13 is in Summit County, and includes Youngstown and areas east of Akron.
Janet Folger Porter
Age: 59
Occupation: President and founder of Faith2Action Ministries
• What are the two issues that concern you the most and how will you deal with them?
I’m running for Congress to fight for liberty as hard as I fought for life. The specifics are spelled out in my “America First Contract” at JanetFolgerPorter.com Included among them is: The Personal Autonomy Act to remove federal funding from states who violate the Nuremberg Code and require a vaccination as a condition for employment, education, travel, medical treatment, or the purchase of goods and services.
• What differentiates you from your opponents?
Actions and results set me apart from my opponents. I am the architect of the pro-life Heartbeat Law, now passed in 14 states, including Ohio. I helped draft legislation to protect the religious liberty of Ohio business owners. I also spearheaded national television and ad campaigns to stand with Israel. One of my top 10 priorities is a balanced budget beginning with cutting funds to the enemies of America and Israel.
Dante Sabatucci
Age: 53
Occupation: Small business owner in technology and cybersecurity, and also a baseball academy
Website: danteforcongress.com
• What are the two issues that concern you the most and how will you deal with them?
The two issues that concern me the most are corruption/abuse of power and our financial situation. Congress needs to hold the executive branch accountable by demanding that the law enforcement agencies police their own corruption and do their job when it comes to investigating and pursuing all forms of lawlessness in our government by withholding funds until they do so. I am in favor of congressional term limits and a balanced budget amendment.
• What differentiates you from your opponents?
I will seek the Lord’s guidance in every situation and rely on my 35 years of experience. My military training has prepared me for courage in the face of intimidation by the establishment politicians. My missionary background has prepared me for the spiritual warfare that is likely occurring. My business background has prepared me for the financial reform that needs to occur. My sports/coaching background has prepared me to work as a team, develop a strategy and be flexible to accomplish our goals.
Ryan Saylor
Age: 27
Occupation: Construction project engineer
Website: ryansaylorforcongress.com
• What are the two issues that concern you the most and how will you deal with them?
The most important issue is accountability in government. Without a government that is accountable to its people, we will continue to get bad policies that harm this country and its people.
We have irreverent politicians selling our nation out for personal gain.
• What differentiates you from your opponents?
I am in the middle class and I live in the district that I am running. I also believe in addressing the root cause of our problems, not just the symptoms of them.
Emilia Sykes
Age: 36
Occupation: State legislator
Website: emiliasykesforcongress.com
• What are the two issues that concern you the most and how will you deal with them?
1) Jobs and affordability. I’ll work to lower costs by supporting efforts to bring manufacturing stateside so there are accessible and good-paying jobs in Northeast Ohio that are made close to home.
2) Public safety. Public safely means ensuring every person feels safe at home and in their community. Investing in crime prevention strategies, including quality of life measures, as well as resources and training for first responders, protects us all and provides accountability.
• What differentiates you from your opponents?
I am a proven, trusted and experienced public servant that knows this community well because it’s my home. I have repeatedly stood up for democracy and against hate and violence in all of its forms. I am committed to continuing working for the people of this district and providing effective leadership that delivers meaningful results to improve the lives of the people who live here.
Gregory Wheeler
Age: 33
Occupation: Attorney, accountant, entrepreneur
Website: greg4ohio.com
• What are the two issues that concern you the most and how will you deal with them?
Inflation is the greatest threat facing America today. If we cannot afford to put a roof over our heads or food on our tables, every other political issue becomes less important. The Federal Government spent $6.8 trillion last year. If we do that again it will break the country. Reckless government spending must be stopped. We need local representation. We get this by electing a candidate who lives here.
• What differentiates you from your opponents?
As an attorney and an accountant, I have the knowledge and experience to fight inflation. Unlike most of my opponents, I grew up in, live in and work in our district. Our district needs a local representative who knows our district’s unique issues and will fight for us.
District 14
Incumbent David Joyce, R-Russell Township, is running for reelection. He has held the seat since 2013. Challengers include Democrat Matt Kilboy, and Republicans Patrick Awtrey and Bevin Cormack. District 14 encompasses the far northeast corner of the state, and contains all of Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga counties, in addition to eastern parts of Cuyahoga County, northern Trumbull County, northern Portage County and northeastern Summit County.
Patrick Awtrey
Age: 26
Occupation: Private equity associate
Website: patrickawtrey.com
• What are the two issues that concern you the most and how will you deal with them?
My first priority will always be to defend innocent life, beginning at conception. As a member of Congress, I will do everything I can to ensure that the rights of the unborn are protected by federal law, particularly in the event Roe v. Wade is overturned. Equally important is the Constitution – we must respect it as written, beginning with the First Amendment, and this means fighting back against infringements on our religious liberties.
• What differentiates you from your opponents?
Since graduating from the University of Michigan, I have worked in private equity helping to lead multi-million dollar acquisitions of commercial real estate throughout the U.S. Meanwhile, Dave Joyce has zero business experience and is a career politician. Per the American Conservative Union, his voting record is the 7th most liberal among all Republicans in Congress, due in part to his persistent collaboration with progressive Democrats. Northeast Ohio needs a fighter not a RINO.
Bevin Cormack
Age: 41
Occupation: Insurance
Website: cormack4congress.com
• What are the two issues that concern you the most and how will you deal with them?
Firstly, the great reset – I will protect and defend the Constitution to keep America first. I will be looking into options to impeach President Joe Biden for his purposeful destruction of America. It’s important to protect the American dream and remain a beacon of hope for the world. Secondly, environmental, social and governance – this is similar to the social credit score being used in China. I will be fighting to keep America on a cash system and remove the unconstitutional partnerships between the government, corporations and big tech.
• What differentiates you from your opponents?
The key factor that differentiates me from my opponents is that I am not a politician. I’m a working mom, who identifies with the everyday issues of everyday Americans. Congress was designed for regular people, like you and I, to represent the people of the community and we must stop electing out of touch politicians, whose decisions are destroying our communities.
David Joyce
Age: 65
Occupation: U.S. congressman
Website: joyceforcongress.com
• What are the two issues that concern you the most and how will you deal with them?
I am focused on reigniting our economy and fighting the overdose epidemic, two issues that hit close to home here in Northeast Ohio. In Congress, I’ve prioritized drug prevention and education efforts, promoted addiction treatment, cracked down on drug traffickers, and enhanced resources for law enforcement. To strengthen our economy and bring down prices, I’ve supported legislation to cut burdensome red tape, reduce wasteful spending, close the skills gap, and secure America’s energy independence.
• What differentiates you from your opponents?
I have a proven record of delivering results for Northeast Ohio. During my time in public service, both as Geauga County Prosecutor and in Washington, I have always taken a problem-solving approach to address the challenges facing our communities. I have helped lower taxes, protect the Great Lakes, fight human trafficking, support small businesses, and combat the opioid crisis. I look forward to continuing this important work next Congress.
Matt Kilboy
Age: 38
Occupation: Kilboy Consulting Group, LLC
Website: kilboy4ohio.com
• What are the two issues that concern you the most and how will you deal with them?
My top two policy concerns focus on healthcare and education. Too many voters have shared stories about being buried under a pile of medical bills. These folks are forced to choose between picking up their prescriptions or paying the electric bill. They deserve better. Additionally, vocational education programs and community colleges have been undervalued. We must emphasize that these educational opportunities lead to good paying jobs, and finally address the skyrocketing cost of four-year degrees.
• What differentiates you from your opponents?
Frankly, Dave Joyce has been prioritizing the interests of his own party over everyday Ohioans. He voted against the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and most recently against capping the rising cost of insulin. Joyce put party over country, and over the wellbeing of his own constituents. I have dedicated my life to serving others through my time in the Navy and as a nurse, and will continue that service for every constituent in Congress.