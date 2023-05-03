The Beachwood City Schools’ 3.95-mill bond issue for the construction of two new schools and renovations to an early childhood center passed during the May 2 election, according to final, unofficial election results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
The result was 1,308, or 62.5%%, voted to pass the levy, and 785, or 37.5%% voting against.
With the levy’s passage, a previously unanimously approved tax partnership with the city of Beachwood and the school district will also come to fruition. City council agreed 7-0 at a April 24 special meeting that upon the levy’s passage, the city would agree to pause levying its 2.4 charter mills for up to the first three years of a proposed $65 million construction project that would build new Bryden and Hilltop elementary schools and renovate the Fairmount Early Childhood Center.
The partnership will maintain a flat rate for residents and businesses at the current 5.68 total bond and charter millage rate, according to a news release from the school district. Council will then vote each year on the district’s request to not charter the millage.
Both elementary schools were built in 1956 and require significant repairs and upgrades to accommodate the district’s growing elementary enrollment and programming, the release said. The new buildings, at 62,500 square feet for Bryden serving grades kindergarten to second and at 66,300 square feet for Hilltop serving grades three to five, will also be equipped with enhanced accessibility and security, new technology and playgrounds, and more engaging and collaborative environments for learning. The new builds will be constructed on-site but at a separate location, with no active construction taking place within the existing building and construction vehicles will use separate access drives.