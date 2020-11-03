Voters in Pepper Pike rejected a proposed zoning amendment for the Beech Brook property near Landerwood Circle with 3,533 votes, or 83.4%, to 701 votes, or 16.6%, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
Bryan Stone, principal of Beachwood-based Axiom Development, originally filed a petition to rezone 68 acres from a U-2 district, which allows for institutional zoning, to a U-2 overlay designation, which allows for offices, residences and small shops. Axiom Development pulled out of its planned purchase of the property Sept. 25, following a withdrawal of redevelopment plans according to a July 21 letter sent to the Cleveland Jewish News from the developer’s lawyer, Dale H. Markowitz of Thrasher, Dinsmore & Dolan, LPA.
Though the plans were withdrawn and the sale canceled, Stone gathered enough signatures from voters to place the rezoning issue on the Nov. 3 ballot. Stone needed 368 valid signatures and collected 434 valid signatures
Judi and Manny Naft, who led the political action committee Say No to Rezone, told the CJN Sept. 29 they were thankful for the community support and that “this was truly a team effort.”
“We sincerely thank the hundreds and hundreds of residents who supported and continue to support the Say No to Rezone PAC,” they said.
Their current goal is to engage a land conservancy trust to preserve the acreage, exploring a potential park on the property.
“Our message, with documented facts, continues to be, ‘we don’t need it, we don’t want it and it will hurt us,” Judi Naft previously told the CJN. “We are not giving up or going away.”
Pepper Pike Mayor Richard Bain wished all parties the best in a Sept. 25 interview with the CJN.
“This was not an issue that had been promoted by the city to be on the ballot and I don’t have any polling,” he said. “There was a very vocal opposition. How widespread this opposition was, I don’t really have a sense.”
This is a developing story.