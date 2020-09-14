Proposed Zoning Amendment (by Petition)

Shall the Zoning Map and Zoning Code of the City of Pepper Pike be amended to enact a new chapter 1271 creating the Willey Creek Mixed-Use Overlay District to rezone PP#’s 872-40-001, 872-40-003, and 872-36-011 into the “Willey Creek Mixed-Use Zoning District,” and to permit the construction of a mixed-use development in accordance with the new Chapter 1271, and to provide that each parcel of property in the overlay district shall be subject to the existing zoning regulations currently applicable to that parcel of property until such time that a mixed-use development is approved on such parcel of property?