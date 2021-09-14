This story has been updated with final unofficial results.
Justin Bibb and Cleveland City Council president Kevin Kelley will square off to become the next mayor of the city of Cleveland in the Nov. 2 general election.
Bibb was the top vote-getter in the Sept. 14 primary with 10,635 votes, 27.1%. Kelley had 7,597 votes, 19.4% in the seven-way race to replace Mayor Frank G. Jackson, who has been mayor since Jan. 2, 2006, according to unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. Jackson is the longest-serving mayor in city history and announced May 6 he would not run for re-election.
Former Cleveland Mayor and U.S. Rep. Dennis J. Kucinich was in third place and at 10:45 p.m. announced that he had conceded. He finished with 6,481 votes, or 16.5%.
Other challengers in the primary were Ross DiBello, Cleveland City Councilman Basheer S. Jones, former Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed and state Sen. Sandra Williams.
This is a developing story and will be updated.