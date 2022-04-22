Eric Brewer and James Hemphill are the two candidates seeking the Republican nomination in the 11th Congressional District which covers Cleveland, some eastern suburbs, the city of Lakewood and about 30 cities.
Eric Brewer
Former East Cleveland mayor Eric Brewer announced on his website March 5 that he was running for the seat “because Biden-Harris must be held accountable” and he went into depth about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“I am seeking the 11th District Congressional seat as a member of the Republican Party of President Abraham Lincoln and my great-grandparents,” Brewer, a journalist and publisher, wrote. “Our civil rights as Americans are at stake and under attack by the un-American’s who control the Democratic Party. My family’s roots exist here long before the Civil War and American Revolution. Someone needs to fight for our shared history and values as Americans in our Congress.”
If elected congressional representative, Brewer writes that he will dig for the truth and expose the lies of the “swamp” in Washington, D.C.
“Brewer in Congress guarantees the 11th Congressional District an already-proven and patriotic American truth warrior,” he wrote. “My vote on every matter before me will be after deep study, careful deliberation, hard questions and provable facts. As I have done since I published my first Cleveland newspaper in 1979, I will keep the residents of the 11th Congressional District dutifully involved and informed through the 11th Congressional District Caucus, Inc.”
Brewer is an East St. Louis, Ill., native according to the bio on his website, and he has a 40-year-long career as an investigative reporter.
He is also a newspaper publisher and published author of the book “Fight Police License Plate Spying.”
Multiple attempts to reach Brewer by telephone and email were unsuccessful.
James Hemphill
Also originally from Illinois, political newcomer James Hemphill was born in Chicago and has lived in Cleveland for 11 years.
As a Republican who has lived in two overwhelmingly Democratic cities, Hemphill said he hopes to challenge the status quo and make changes in Cleveland.
“I have a lot of issues that to me are all intertwined,t he economic situation, in the Black community in particular, crime overall throughout the entire Northeast Ohio right now,” Hemphill told the Cleveland Jewish News. “A lot of these things can be adjusted by giving a different perspective.”
In the late 1990s, Hemphill said he began his career in the cable television industry which brought him to Cleveland to work for Time Warner.
In 2006, he was arrested and incarcerated for 70 months for selling drugs in the mid-1990s, which he referred to as a “bump in the road,” but has offered him a unique perspective.
“I understand a little bit differently than most people do why certain things happen, criminal activity in those neighborhoods, and a lot of it is just economic opportunity is just not there,” he said.
He said he hopes to bring more economic opportunities to impoverished neighborhoods as well as bring back the federal patrol system to improve the economic situation and crime.
“I would like to hopefully bring back the federal patrol system which will give the ones who are worthy an opportunity to turn to society and hopefully contribute,” he said.