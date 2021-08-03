Shontel Brown won the Democratic nomination, and Laverne Gore won the Republican nomination for Ohio's 11th Congressional District in the Aug. 3 special primary election.
The Associated Press called the race for Gore at 8:45 p.m., and for Brown at 10:38 p.m.
Thirteen Democratic and two Republican candidates were vying for the seat left vacant when Democrat Marcia Fudge was appointed secretary of U.S. Housing and Urban Development by President Joe Biden.
The 11th District encompasses parts of Cuyahoga and Summit counties.
In Ohio's other special primary election Aug. 3, state Rep. Allison Russo won the Democratic nomination and Mike Carey won the Republican nomination for the 15th Congressional District. The seat was left vacant when Republican Steve Stivers left Congress May 16 to head up the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.
The 15th District serves part of Franklin, Athens, Fayette and Ross counties as well as Clinton, Fairfield, Hocking, Madison, Morgan, Perry, Pickaway and Vinton counties.
Election results are unofficial until their certification by the most populous county in the district, acording to the Ohio Secretary of State. The board of elections of the most populous county will certify the official results no later than Aug. 24.
Winners of the August primaries will face off in the Nov. 2 general election.
This is a developing story.