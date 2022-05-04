Cleveland Heights voters rejected a referendum that would have created a park from a 1.07-acre parcel that is part of a signed development agreement to create a mixed-use development known as Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook.
The vote was 6,320 against to 2,358 in favor on Issue 9, according to unofficial final results at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website. A total of 72.83% voted against, 27.17% were in favor.
The developer, Flannery & Collins Properties of Indianapolis, plans to use part of that parcel, 1/3 of an acre, to create a public park or outdoor gathering space; the rest will be used for one of two buildings in the $53 million development, with 206 market-rate apartments and 8,200 square feet of first-floor commercial space.
Eight variances have been approved for the project and other approvals are needed prior to the beginning of construction, including a tax increment financing package.
Mike Thomas, director of communications and public engagement for the city of Cleveland Heights, told the Cleveland Jewish News that passage of the referendum would have stopped the project.
“All the approvals are predicated on the inclusion of that parcel in the project, as is the development agreement,” Thomas said April 26. He said if Issue 9 was rejected, the project would move forward.
Groundbreaking is expected to take place late in 2022.