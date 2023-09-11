Beachwood voters will choose four members to city council in the Nov. 7 general election and to help the 14,040 residents of the city, the Cleveland Jewish News will host Inside Politics: Beachwood 2023 City Council Debate at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Beachwood High School.
Russ Mitchell, 3 News Anchor and Managing Editor, will be the moderator.
Incumbents Mike Burkons and June Taylor are seeking reelection, while Danielle Shoykhet, who was appointed to fill the vacancy when former councilman Justin Berns was elected mayor in 2021, is seeking election. The fourth seat is held by Barbara Bellin Janovitz, who is not running.
Burkons ran unsuccessfully in 2017, finishing last in a four-way race as three council members were elected. Burkons and Taylor were elected to first terms in 2019.
Taylor was appointed to council in 2018 after Martin S. Horwitz became mayor. She is the first African-American to serve on Beachwood City Council.
Others vying for a council seat are Howard Darvin, Jillian DeLong, Matthew Hildebrand, Ali B. Stern and Karen R. Tindel.
DeLong is vice president of the Beachwood School Board. She was elected to the school board in 2019 and was reelected in 2021.
Council members who are not up for election in November are president Alec Isaacson, vice president Eric Synenberg and Joshua Mintz.
The debate is free, but advance registration is required. To register, visit cjn.org/debate. There is a limit of two tickets per registration.