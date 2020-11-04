Cleveland Heights and University Heights residents passed a $4.8-million tax levy for the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District by 0.2%, which prompts an automatic recount when the margin is less than or equal to 0.5% for any issue.
The tally was 14,598 votes in favor, or 50.1%, to 14,533 votes against, or 49.9%, in the Nov. 3 election, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
When asked about a recount by the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 4, Cathan Cavanaugh, the district’s supervisor of communication, replied, “That’s what I’ve heard.”
Asked about a recount on Nov. 3, the committee’s treasurer, Maureen Lynn, told the CJN, “Honestly, I have no idea, I don’t know how that works and how that would happen.”
Jodi Sourini, the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District board of education president, could not be reached for comment Nov. 3.
The result comes after a 7.9-mill levy failed April 28 with 6,734 votes against to 6,120 votes for.
The levy will generate funds to educate the district’s children during unforseen circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will cost a homeowner about $168 per year for each $100,000 in home valuation.
Due to new EdChoice voucher legislation signed into law in March, the district will lose a minimum of an additional $1.7 million this fiscal year, bringing the total estimated EdChoice-related loss to at least $9.2 million. The district budgeted for a $7.5 million loss.
The district previously committed to $750,000 in annual budget cuts over the next several years. It will now commit to $2 million in spending reductions for the 2021-22 school year.
Sourini has promised that the district will not take more than it needs.
The Tiger Nation 4 Lower Taxes Political Action Committee opposed the levy. The volunteer group is described on the committee’s website as Cleveland Heights-University Heights citizens who are concerned about the sustainability and future of their community.
According to Lynn, 19% of the community is in financial distress and 14% is unemployed.
“Let’s think about those people, those people that are really, really hurting right now,” Lynn said. “That’s what I think about, the people that are really hurting. Why are we taxing more of them?”
She said the close call reflects a large number of community members coming out to say, “Yes, the schools are very generously funded. Let’s just take a break, step back – we’re in a pandemic – and deal with what we have to deal with right now and not tax our community anymore.”
This is a developing story.