Voters in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District rejected a 7.9 mill operating school levy, 6,734 votes against to 6,120 votes for, results from the April 28 election show.
According to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, 52.39% voted no, while 47.61% voted yes, as of early April 29.
The last time voters in the school district rejected a levy was in May of 2015. The district’s last successful levy was in November 2016.
They levy would have raised $8.8 million. If it had passed, homeowners of Cleveland Heights, University Heights and a portion of South Euclid would have faced an annual tax increase of $276 for a house at $100,000 assessed valuation.
Maureen Lynn, treasurer of Tiger Nation 4 Lower Taxes political action committee, which opposed the levy, said Tiger Nation will press for transparency and efficiency on the part of the school district, which she said is top-heavy with administrators.
“We all want our schools to do well and to be excellent, but I mean now of any time is definitely not the time to be coming back for more money,” she said. “The economy is suffering right now because of COVID-19.”
She referred to the city of Cleveland Heights’ April 14 layoffs of 114 seasonal and part-time employees due to the pandemic and the struggles of area businesses.
“Our businesses have shut down,” Lynn said. “The residents are struggling. There’s just not the revenue out there that people have to contribute to something like this.”
Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the group opposed the increase partly because of its impact on people with fixed incomes and businesses. Lynn said the group will press the district to conduct a state performance audit.
“It clearly is a spending problem,” she said.
With a budget of $120 million, the district has 959 staff members and 5,062 students.
A total of 1,416 students from the district attend private and parochial schools through voucher funding; 1,115 attend Jewish day schools.
EdChoice scholarship vouchers cost the district $4,650 per child that attends a non-public school in kindergarten through eighth grade, and $6,000 in grades nine through 12. They are funded by local property taxes through the district’s budget.
Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby announced April 22 impending layoffs of eight teachers and a total of 24 staff positions. That was part of $2.46 million in budget cuts for the 2020-2021 school year based on projected revenue losses due to the projected impact of the state’s EdChoice school vouchers. It had already made $1 million in budget cuts. In addition, she said there were positions that were not filled.
“We have contractual notification in a certain timeline,” Kirby said, adding that the delay of the vote, which had been scheduled for March 17, complicated budget planning. “We had to plan for the worst-case scenario and the worst-case scenario is what has happened.”
She said among those positions cut were a social worker and a counselor as well as key administrative staff. She rejected Lynn’s claim that the levy was sought because of financial mismanagement.
“It pains me to know that we are coming back from a pandemic with less social work and counseling support,” she said. “It is awful. I haven’t slept all night.”
Extracurricular activities will be cut along with professional development.
“We really just went through the budget and just started slashing – slashing everything, kind of knowing the position we would be in,” Kirby said. “All of this is about supporting students, and now we’re in a position where we’re not going to be able to offer students what we want to offer them, at least for now.”
The district calculated deficits in coming years based on voucher funding: $8.8 million in fiscal year 2022, a $21.9 million deficit in fiscal year 2023 and a $38 million deficit in fiscal year 2024.
Kirby said without additional funding, “We’ll have to make deeper cuts. That’s without question.”