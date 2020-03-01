A 7.9-mill operating school levy set in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District would raise $8.8 million for the district if passed in the March 17 primary election.
Residents of Cleveland Heights, University Heights and a portion of South Euclid would face an annual increase of $276 for a house at $100,000 assessed valuation.
If the levy fails, the district calculated deficits in coming years: $8.8 million in fiscal year 2022, a $21.9 million deficit in fiscal year 2023 and a $38 million deficit in fiscal year 2024.
In the next year, the district will need to make $5 million in cuts, “equivalent to 67 staff positions,” stated Scott Gainer, CFO/treasurer for the district. “While it’s impossible to say at this moment exactly what those cuts will be, it’s safe to assume that a broad range of programming is at risk of being affected – extracurricular activities, class sizes, AP class options, athletics and more.”
With a budget of $120 million, the district has 959 staff members and 5,062 students currently.
Tiger Nation 4 Lower Taxes political action committee opposes the levy on the grounds that the levy will price residents, particularly older residents on fixed incomes, out of the city.
“This levy would make the Heights notorious as having the number one highest property tax rate in Ohio,” said Cleveland Heights resident Rob Shwab, who spoke at a Feb. 20 forum on the issue. ”Every news article on the cost of living will list Cleveland Heights as No. 1 in taxes. And that chases away people. We are always in a precarious position to maintain the quality of our housing. These homeowners don’t have $300, $400 for additional taxes.”
Gainer said calculations he’s seen place Cleveland Heights within the top 10, but not at the top of the list.
The levy, Gainer said, is needed partially to offset the heavy hit CH-UH schools have taken regarding the state’s four school voucher programs, particularly the EdChoice voucher program, which is awarded to families in failing districts. As of 2020, if a massive expansion goes through, residents who would send their children to every school in the district except Fairfax Elementary School would be eligible to use vouchers to pay for parochial school.
Those vouchers cost the district $4,650 per child in kindergarten through eighth grade and $6,000 in grades nine through 12. They are funded by local property taxes through the district’s budget.
The district’s current budget is $120 million, and vouchers cost the district a total of $12.5 million this year.
“By a measure of school taxes paid, according to our incomes, we are already the most generous district in Ohio in support of public education,” Shwab said. ”Our teachers and staff are paid in the highest tier in every category. We spend 33 percent more per pupil than similar districts. And we spend almost twice the state average, and this will still be the case without the levy.”
Gainer said the district profile report, known as the Cupp report, calculates per pupil expenditure at $21,222.14.
“However, according to the Department of Education, our spending per pupil is $14,404,” he stated. “This is because ODE applies weights for special education, which makes up approximately 19% of our student population. This per pupil spending is in line with similar districts or even lower in some cases.”
Gainer said the district has made staffing cuts in order to avoid holding a levy in 2019.
“This is for operations, so primarily funding staff and services for kids,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News.
At the Feb. 20 forum, members of Tiger Nation 4 Lower Taxes suggested that the district engage the state in a performance audit as a way to find savings.
Gainer rejected that suggestion.
He said the district engaged in such an audit several years ago and that the recommendations were “really kind of contrary to the mission of the district,” such as cutting extracurricular programming and increasing class size. “In fact, there’s a cost to having a performance audit done.”
Shwab said enrollment in the district’s schools has declined. Gainer said that in 2009, there were about 5,900 students.
“Cleveland Heights has been steadily losing population,” Shwab said. “We have fewer families in this community and fewer homeowners.”
He said the levy would be “ruinous” leading to more defaults on homes.
“Who will look at the needs for the entire community? Not the union, not the school board, not the superintendent, with all due respect. Only the responsible can vote no and keep the Heights beautiful.”