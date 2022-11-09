The Cleveland Metroparks replacement levy passed in the Nov. 8 election with 297,394 votes for the levy to 90,130 votes against the levy, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections and Medina County Board of Elections. The total figures are combined from both websites.
In Cuyahoga County, 294,661 residents voted yes, or 76.8%, and 88,778 residents voted no, or 23.2%. In Medina County’s Hinckley Township, 2,733 residents voted yes, or 66.9%, and 1,352 residents voted no, or 33.1%.
After nine years with no increase, the 2.7-mill replacement levy sought to freeze millage for 10 more years. The levy provides over 60% of its budget to maintain parks, trails, bridges, picnic areas and facilities; continue education programs about the environment for thousands of students, families, seniors and local groups; to keep the parks and zoo safe with trained police officers and infrastructure; and enhance access to parks and recreational resources for residents across Cuyahoga County and Hinckley Township.
The issue was Issue 5 in Cuyahoga County and Issue 10 in Hinckley Township,