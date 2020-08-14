stock Cuyahoga County vote election
Editor's Note

To see the most up-to-date filings, visit the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website at boe.cuyahogacounty.us

Candidates

U.S. House of Representatives

Congressional District 9

Marcy Kaptur, Democrat

Rob Weber, Republican

Mckenzie Levindofske, Nonpartisan write-in

Congressional District 11

Marcia L. Fudge, Democrat

Laverne Gore, Republican

Congressional District 14

Hillary O’Connor Mueri, Democrat

David P. Joyce, Republican

Ohio Legislature

State Senate District 24

Tom Jackson, Democrat

Matt Dolan, Republican

House District 6

Phil Robinson, Democrat

Shay Hawkens, Republican

House District 8

Kent Smith, Democrat

House District 9

Janine Boyd, Democrat

Dustin D. Russell, Republican

House District 12

Juanita Brent, Democrat

Jerry V. Powell, Republican

House District 16

Monique Smith, Democrat

Dave Greenspan, Republican

Ohio Supreme Court

Justice of the Supreme Court, full term commencing 1/1/2021

Sharon L. Kennedy

John P. O’Donnell

Justice of the Supreme Court, full term commencing 1/2/2021

Jennifer Brunner

Judi French

Cuyahoga County

Prosecuting Attorney

Michael C. O’Malley, Democrat

Cuyahoga County Council District 6

Jack Schron Jr., Republican

Cuyahoga County Council District 10

Cheryl L. Stephens, Democrat

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, general division, full term commencing 1/1/2021

Michael J. Russo

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, general division, full term commencing 1/2/2021

Nancy A. Fuerst

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, general division, full term commencing 1/3/2021

William Vodrey

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, general division, full term commencing 1/4/2021

Nancy R. McDonnell

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, general division, full term commencing 1/5/2021

Brendan J. Sheehan

Judge of the Court of Comon Pleas, general division, full term commencing 1/6/2021

Robert C. McClelland

Andrew J. Santoli

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, general division, full term commencing 1/7/2021

Nancy Margaret Russo

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, general division, full term commencing 1/10/2021

Shannon M. Gallagher

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, general division, full term commencing 2/9/2021

Deena R. Calabrese

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, general division, unexpired term ending 1/2/2023

Richard A. Bell

Wanda C. Jones

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, domestic relations division, full term commencing 1/8/2021

Colleen Ann Reali

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, domestic relations division, full term commencing 1/9/2021

Leslie Ane Celebrezze

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, probate division, full term commencing 1/1/2021

Anthony J. Russo

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, probate division, full term commencing 2/9/2021

Laura J. Gallagher

8th District Court of Appeals

Judge of the Court of Appeals, full term commencing 2/9/2021

Sean C. Gallagher

Judge of the Court of Appeals, full term commencing 2/10/2021

Larry A. Jones

Judge of the Court of Appeals, full term commencing 2/11/2021

Emanuella D. Groves

Pamela A. Hawkins

Judge of the Court of Appeals, full term commencing 2/12/2021

Anita Laster Mays

Judge of the Court of Appeals, unexpired term ending 1/1/2023

Lisa Forbes

Ray Headen

Municipal Issues

Gates Mills

Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal)

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Village of Gates Mills fo rthe purpose of current expenses at a rate not exceeding 3.5 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to 35 cents for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for five years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022

Mayfield Village

Proposed Ordinance

Shall the compensation of the Mayor, Council President and Council Members be fixed as follows: for the Mayor, $50,000 per annum and health insurance benefits; for the Council President, $12,100 per annum; and for Members of Council, $11,000 per annum, commencing January 1, 2021?

Proposed Charter Amendment

Shall Article III, Section 6 of the Charter of the Village of Mayfield be amended to provide that increases in compensation for the Mayor and Village Council be proposed by Village Council and submitted to the electorate for approval by a majority thereof?

Proposed Charter Amendment

Shall Article V, Section 6(E) of the Charter of the Village of Mayfield be amended so as to allow competition for appointment to the position of Police Chief, Fire Chief, and Assistant Fire Chief to include individuals outside the Departments in the event there are not two qualified and interested individuals from supervisory lower ranks?

Proposed Charter Amendment

Shall Article V, Section 12 of the Charter of the Village of Mayfield be amended to substitute the term “Board of Zoning Appeals” for “Board of Appeals,” and “Board” and “BZA” in this Section and throughout the Charter where applicable?

Proposed Charter Amendment

Shall Article V, Section 4 and Article VI, Section 5 of the Charter of the Village of Mayfield be amended so as to provide for gender neutral language?

Pepper Pike

Proposed Zoning Amendment (by Petition)

Shall the Zoning Map and Zoning Code of the City of Pepper Pike be amended to enact a new chapter 1271 creating the Willey Creek Mixed-Use Overlay District to rezone PP#’s 872-40-001, 872-40-003, and 872-36-011 into the “Willey Creek Mixed-Use Zoning District,” and to permit the construction of a mixed-use development in accordance with the new Chapter 1271, and to provide that each parcel of property in the overlay district shall be subject to the existing zoning regulations currently applicable to that parcel of property until such time that a mixed-use development is approved on such parcel of property?

Solon

Proposed Zoning Amendment

A majority affirmative vote throughout the City and in Ward 5 is necessary for passage. Shall the Zoning Map and Zoning Code of the City of Solon be amended to enact a new Chapter 1269-A “R-2-A” (One and Two-Family Residential-Senior Citizen) Zoning Classification, and rezone PP#’s 953-02-001 and a portion of 951-17-012 consisting of 32.645 acres of land adjacent to Hawthorne Valley Country Club from the current “R-1-D” (Single Family Residential) District, to “R-2-A” (One and Two-Family Residential-Senior Citizen) District be approved?

Local Liquor Option

Shall the sale of wine and mixed beverages be permitted for sale on Sunday between the hours of ten a.m. and midnight by Aldi Inc., Ohio dba Aldi 78, an applicant for a D-6 liquor permit, who is engaged in the business of operating a deep discount grocery store at 6217 SOM Center Rd., Solon, OH 44139 in this precinct?

South Euclid

Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal)

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the City of South Euclid for the purpose of providing funds for the general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of roads and streets at a rate not exceeding 2.5 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to 25 cents for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for five years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.

School/library/special issues

Cuyahoga County Library

Proposed Tax Levy (Additional)

An additional tax for the benefit of the Cuyahoga County Public Library at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to 10 cents for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for a continuing period of time, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.

Cleveland Heights/University Heights City School District

Proposed Tax Levy (Additional)

An additional tax for the benefit of Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District for the purpose of current expenses at a rate not exceeding 4.8 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to 48 cents for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for a continuing period of time, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.

