Candidates
U.S. House of Representatives
Congressional District 9
Marcy Kaptur, Democrat
Rob Weber, Republican
Mckenzie Levindofske, Nonpartisan write-in
Congressional District 11
Marcia L. Fudge, Democrat
Laverne Gore, Republican
Congressional District 14
Hillary O’Connor Mueri, Democrat
David P. Joyce, Republican
Ohio Legislature
State Senate District 24
Tom Jackson, Democrat
Matt Dolan, Republican
House District 6
Phil Robinson, Democrat
Shay Hawkens, Republican
House District 8
Kent Smith, Democrat
House District 9
Janine Boyd, Democrat
Dustin D. Russell, Republican
House District 12
Juanita Brent, Democrat
Jerry V. Powell, Republican
House District 16
Monique Smith, Democrat
Dave Greenspan, Republican
Ohio Supreme Court
Justice of the Supreme Court, full term commencing 1/1/2021
Sharon L. Kennedy
John P. O’Donnell
Justice of the Supreme Court, full term commencing 1/2/2021
Jennifer Brunner
Judi French
Cuyahoga County
Prosecuting Attorney
Michael C. O’Malley, Democrat
Cuyahoga County Council District 6
Jack Schron Jr., Republican
Cuyahoga County Council District 10
Cheryl L. Stephens, Democrat
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, general division, full term commencing 1/1/2021
Michael J. Russo
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, general division, full term commencing 1/2/2021
Nancy A. Fuerst
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, general division, full term commencing 1/3/2021
William Vodrey
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, general division, full term commencing 1/4/2021
Nancy R. McDonnell
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, general division, full term commencing 1/5/2021
Brendan J. Sheehan
Judge of the Court of Comon Pleas, general division, full term commencing 1/6/2021
Robert C. McClelland
Andrew J. Santoli
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, general division, full term commencing 1/7/2021
Nancy Margaret Russo
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, general division, full term commencing 1/10/2021
Shannon M. Gallagher
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, general division, full term commencing 2/9/2021
Deena R. Calabrese
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, general division, unexpired term ending 1/2/2023
Richard A. Bell
Wanda C. Jones
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, domestic relations division, full term commencing 1/8/2021
Colleen Ann Reali
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, domestic relations division, full term commencing 1/9/2021
Leslie Ane Celebrezze
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, probate division, full term commencing 1/1/2021
Anthony J. Russo
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, probate division, full term commencing 2/9/2021
Laura J. Gallagher
8th District Court of Appeals
Judge of the Court of Appeals, full term commencing 2/9/2021
Sean C. Gallagher
Judge of the Court of Appeals, full term commencing 2/10/2021
Larry A. Jones
Judge of the Court of Appeals, full term commencing 2/11/2021
Emanuella D. Groves
Pamela A. Hawkins
Judge of the Court of Appeals, full term commencing 2/12/2021
Anita Laster Mays
Judge of the Court of Appeals, unexpired term ending 1/1/2023
Lisa Forbes
Ray Headen
Municipal Issues
Gates Mills
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal)
A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Village of Gates Mills fo rthe purpose of current expenses at a rate not exceeding 3.5 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to 35 cents for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for five years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022
Mayfield Village
Proposed Ordinance
Shall the compensation of the Mayor, Council President and Council Members be fixed as follows: for the Mayor, $50,000 per annum and health insurance benefits; for the Council President, $12,100 per annum; and for Members of Council, $11,000 per annum, commencing January 1, 2021?
Proposed Charter Amendment
Shall Article III, Section 6 of the Charter of the Village of Mayfield be amended to provide that increases in compensation for the Mayor and Village Council be proposed by Village Council and submitted to the electorate for approval by a majority thereof?
Proposed Charter Amendment
Shall Article V, Section 6(E) of the Charter of the Village of Mayfield be amended so as to allow competition for appointment to the position of Police Chief, Fire Chief, and Assistant Fire Chief to include individuals outside the Departments in the event there are not two qualified and interested individuals from supervisory lower ranks?
Proposed Charter Amendment
Shall Article V, Section 12 of the Charter of the Village of Mayfield be amended to substitute the term “Board of Zoning Appeals” for “Board of Appeals,” and “Board” and “BZA” in this Section and throughout the Charter where applicable?
Proposed Charter Amendment
Shall Article V, Section 4 and Article VI, Section 5 of the Charter of the Village of Mayfield be amended so as to provide for gender neutral language?
Pepper Pike
Proposed Zoning Amendment (by Petition)
Shall the Zoning Map and Zoning Code of the City of Pepper Pike be amended to enact a new chapter 1271 creating the Willey Creek Mixed-Use Overlay District to rezone PP#’s 872-40-001, 872-40-003, and 872-36-011 into the “Willey Creek Mixed-Use Zoning District,” and to permit the construction of a mixed-use development in accordance with the new Chapter 1271, and to provide that each parcel of property in the overlay district shall be subject to the existing zoning regulations currently applicable to that parcel of property until such time that a mixed-use development is approved on such parcel of property?
Solon
Proposed Zoning Amendment
A majority affirmative vote throughout the City and in Ward 5 is necessary for passage. Shall the Zoning Map and Zoning Code of the City of Solon be amended to enact a new Chapter 1269-A “R-2-A” (One and Two-Family Residential-Senior Citizen) Zoning Classification, and rezone PP#’s 953-02-001 and a portion of 951-17-012 consisting of 32.645 acres of land adjacent to Hawthorne Valley Country Club from the current “R-1-D” (Single Family Residential) District, to “R-2-A” (One and Two-Family Residential-Senior Citizen) District be approved?
Local Liquor Option
Shall the sale of wine and mixed beverages be permitted for sale on Sunday between the hours of ten a.m. and midnight by Aldi Inc., Ohio dba Aldi 78, an applicant for a D-6 liquor permit, who is engaged in the business of operating a deep discount grocery store at 6217 SOM Center Rd., Solon, OH 44139 in this precinct?
South Euclid
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal)
A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the City of South Euclid for the purpose of providing funds for the general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of roads and streets at a rate not exceeding 2.5 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to 25 cents for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for five years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.
School/library/special issues
Cuyahoga County Library
Proposed Tax Levy (Additional)
An additional tax for the benefit of the Cuyahoga County Public Library at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to 10 cents for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for a continuing period of time, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.
Cleveland Heights/University Heights City School District
Proposed Tax Levy (Additional)
An additional tax for the benefit of Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District for the purpose of current expenses at a rate not exceeding 4.8 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to 48 cents for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for a continuing period of time, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.