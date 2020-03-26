The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections’ office is closed, but it is encouraging anyone who has not already voted in the Primary Election to complete and submit a vote-by-mail ballot application.
The board will continue to accept vote-by-mail ballot applications for the postponed March 17 primary election until further notice. Vote-by-mail eliminates the need for human contact. Vote-by-mail ballot applications can be printed from 443VOTE.us. Voters may also call 216-443-8683 and follow the phone prompts to ask the board to mail the application.
When completing a vote-by-mail ballot application, voters should note in section four “choose an election,” they must use the “primary election” check box and only the year 2020 needs to be written where it is indicated – it is not necessary to write the exact date and month of the election. Voters must also indicate the type of ballot they wish to vote (Democrat, Republican, Nonpartisan or other).
Applications may be submitted by mail to Board of Elections, P.O. Box 89448, Cleveland, OH 44101-6448. They can also be dropped off in the board’s 24-hour secure drop box in the parking lot behind the Board Administration Building, 2925 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland.
The board will resume mailing ballots to voters when directed by the Ohio Secretary of State. New information will be shared as it becomes available on the board’s Facebook, facebook.com/cuyahogaboe, and Twitter, @cuyahogaboe.
During the board’s closure, staff will monitor voicemails and follow up with requests for services, and will answer questions as soon as possible, according to a news release.