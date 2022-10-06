Candidates for Cuyahoga County Executive, Chris Ronayne and Lee Weingart, engaged in a debate hosted by The City Club of Cleveland Sept. 20 in the grand ballroom of the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel.
The office of county executive was created 12 years ago by voters, and it has been eight years since there has been an open seat. Ronayne and Weingart are vying for the open position to serve the 1.2 million Cuyahoga County residents with a budget of roughly $1.5 billion as County Executive Armond Budish retires.
Ronayne is a Democrat who began his career in public service with the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission, and later served as the planning director for the city of Cleveland. Most recently, he served as president of University Circle, Inc.
Lee Weingart is a Republican who served as county commissioner from 1995 to 1997 and has held a variety of positions in the private sector, founding the LNE Group, an advocacy and lobbying firm, in 2002, which he continues to run as president today.
The debate began as Kristen Baird Adams, president of the board of directors of The City Club of Cleveland, welcomed the crowd of about 650 people and introduced Nick Castele, reporter and producer at Ideastream Public Media, who moderated the debate. Castele introduced the candidates and explained the rules of the debate, giving each candidate 90 seconds for opening and closing remarks, 60 seconds to respond to questions from voters, and 30 seconds for rebuttals.
“I’m running to fix a county that has lost its way and forgotten it’s purpose,” Weingart said in his opening remarks. “In the last 25 years, we’ve lost population and we’ve lost jobs. We have the highest taxes in Ohio and high unemployment, poverty and crime.”
He outlined his vision for the office, starting with economic development, with his “10,000 Homes for Cuyahoga County” initiative and plan to create 4,000 new, good paying jobs. Weingart shared his tax plan to end the Regional Income Tax Agency, replacing it with a single county income tax, and proposed a rollback and freeze program for senior citizens on fixed incomes to freeze their property taxes.
He noted his experience as county commissioner and working in the private sector.
Ronayne’s opening remarks focused on the health of the community.
“I am running on a healthy Cuyahoga County agenda,” he said. “A healthy Cuyahoga County to me means healthy communities for the long haul, it means a healthy economy that’s all in participation and it means a healthy government that’s working for you.”
He also noted his experience working with University Circle and the City of Cleveland and his plan to work with mayors throughout the county to develop towns and the waterfront plans.
Ronayne discussed the workforce in his opening statement, promoting a plan to “retool, upskill and bring workers to the prosperity of today and tomorrow.”
Questions from Cuyahoga County voters ranged from the justice system, resources for surrounding suburbs, taxes, housing, mental health, funding for the arts and creating a welcoming community for immigrants.
The first question focused on the debate between renovating or building a new jail in Cleveland, in which both candidates opted for reviewing plans for renovation, with Weingart suggesting building a smaller jail somewhere around downtown in addition, similar to Franklin County which has two jails with a capacity of 1,000. Both stated wanting to bring down the prison population and focus on rehabilitation and treatment.
Another question focused on each candidate’s plan to address the high property taxes as Weingart further explained his idea to simplify taxes by ending RITA, which would require a vote of the people.
Ronayne discussed his leadership style as a collaborative listener leader who would speak with mayors first to address the tax question. He was further asked about his idea for a Community Health Equity Fund financed by payments in lieu of taxes by the largest nonprofit hospital systems, University Hospitals and Cleveland Clinic.
As St. Vincent Charity Medical Center recently announced its closure of emergency room and inpatient services and a switch to outpatient services, the candidates were asked how they will ensure critical mental health services will continue to be available in the county.
Ronayne outlined how he will meet with leaders and map out mental and behavioral health systems to make sure they are being used.
Weingart mentioned meeting with CEOs of the hospital systems to assemble a plan to keep them funded and opened, adding he would be in favor of supplementing services through the county if needed and making sure mental health dollars are spent appropriately.
Each candidate recounted his campaign goals in their closing remarks and reflected on the debate.
“You heard today that we agree on many of the problems and challenges facing Cuyahoga County,” Weingart said. “Where we disagree is how we solve those problems and solve those challenges to bring security and safety to the people of this county.”
He finished with his commitment to community investment and ending RITA.
Ronayne acknowledged the differences as he outlined what his plans for the office would be.
“Yes, there is a difference in philosophy between these two candidates,” he said. “I absolutely believe that we need transportation, housing and an ombudsman’s office. I believe that this is about realignment of resources to meet modern needs in our county.”