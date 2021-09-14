Barbara Danforth and Cleveland Heights City Council member Kahlil Seren will advance to the Nov. 2 general election in the race for Cleveland Heights’ first elected mayor.
Danforth received 3,088 votes, 46.06% of the vote, while Seren garnered 2,523 votes, 37.63% of the vote in the Sept. 14 primary, according to unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. City Councilwoman Melody Joy Hart came in third with 1,002 votes, 14.94% of the vote.
Josie Moore suspended her campaign and withdrew from the race Aug. 5. Her name appeared on the ballot and she garnered 92 votes, 1.37 %.
Danforth is an executive coach consultant. She named her key issues of concern as housing, commercial development, aiding business districts, infrastructure repair and safety.
Seren is a policy adviser for Cuyahoga County Council. He named his primary issues as housing maintenance and development, economic revitalization, public safety and sustainability.