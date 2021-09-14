Barbara Danforth and Cleveland Heights City Council member Kahlil Seren will advance to the Nov. 2 general election in the race for Cleveland Heights’ first elected mayor.

Danforth received 3,088 votes, 46.06% of the vote, while Seren garnered 2,523 votes, 37.63% of the vote in the Sept. 14 primary, according to unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. City Councilwoman Melody Joy Hart came in third with 1,002 votes, 14.94% of the vote.

Josie Moore suspended her campaign and withdrew from the race Aug. 5. Her name appeared on the ballot and she garnered 92 votes, 1.37 %.

Danforth is an executive coach consultant. She named her key issues of concern as housing, commercial development, aiding business districts, infrastructure repair and safety.

Seren is a policy adviser for Cuyahoga County Council. He named his primary issues as housing maintenance and development, economic revitalization, public safety and sustainability.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags