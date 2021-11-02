Incumbent Jillian DeLong was re-elected to the Beachwood City Schools Board of Education, while Wendy Leatherberry and Kim Allamby were also elected Nov. 2, according to final, unofficial results from Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
Allamby received 2,345 votes, or 21.3%, DeLong had 2,430 votes, or 20.1% and Leatherberry had 2,343 votes, or 21.3%.
The trio released a combined statement to the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 2: “With the resounding reelection of Jillian DeLong and election of Wendy Leatherberry and Kim Allamby, Beachwood voters have clearly shown the community’s strong values of equity, academic excellence, science and inclusion. The trio ran a campaign noting their steadfast commitment to facts and science relating to decisions about student and staff safety, as well as continuing and enhancing the District’s efforts to ensure the equity and inclusion of all students and families.”
This is a developing story.