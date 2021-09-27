Early in-person voting for the Nov. 2 general election will begin in Cuyahoga County at 8 a.m. Oct. 5.
Early voting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Oct. 8, and will continue at the same time every weekday from Oct. 12 to 22. From Oct. 25 to 29, these hours will be extended to 7 p.m. Voting can also be done from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 30, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 1.
Ballots can be requested from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, 2925 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44115 or at bit.ly/2XI9pnX. Applications must be received by the board of elections by noon Oct. 30. The ballot must be received by the board of elections by 7:30 p.m. Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 2, if delivered in person by the voter or a close family member.
If sent by U.S. mail, it must be postmarked by the post office by the day before Election Day, Nov. 1, and received by the board of elections no later than 10 days after the election.
For more information on voting in the state of Ohio, visit ohiosos.gov/elections/voters.