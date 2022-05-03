Early morning glitches with voting across Cuyahoga County May 3 gave way to smoother sailing later in the day.
When voters arrived to cast their ballots in the primary, they were greeted by issues with the electronic poll books.
The Board of Elections is currently working to resolve an issue with the Electronic Poll Books. This does not affect the ability of voters to cast ballots. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/suHNrqNpVH— Board of Elections (@cuyahogaboe) May 3, 2022
“When voters are issued ballots the poll workers record the stub number,’ according to a statement on the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Twitter page. “The Electronic Poll Books that are used to scan and record ballot stub numbers are not automatically recording the stub numbers.
“This does not affect the ability of voters to cast ballots.
“Poll workers are entering the stub numbers into the Electronic Poll Books manually or recording the stub numbers on back-up paper poll books.
“The Board of Elections is working on the issue and wants to thank voters for their patience. Again, this does not affect the ability of voters to cast ballots.”
The board of elections later tweeted, “The Electronic Poll Book and the Optical Ballot Scanner are NOT the same thing and at no time are connected to each other. The Electronic Poll Book does not impact ballot tabulation.”
If any voter left a Polling Location today without voting, please return prior to 7:30 p.m. to cast your ballot. All Electronic Poll Books are now able to automatically record ballot stub numbers. At no time were ballots not able to be read by a ballot scanner.— Board of Elections (@cuyahogaboe) May 3, 2022
The system was functioning properly before 8 a.m. and the board of elections tweeted, “The Electronic Poll Book and the Optical Ballot Scanner are NOT the same thing and at no time are connected to each other. At no time were ballots not able to be read by a ballot scanner.”
Voters at Gearity Professional Development School in University Heights were among those experiencing difficulties, where a steady stream of residents were showing up.
“We had about 50 by 8 a.m.” Al Grimes, the voting location manager told the Cleveland Jewish News. “This is my first year (at this location). It’s more consistent than I thought it would be for the primary election.”
Among races Ohio voters are casting ballots for are U.S. House and Senate races, governor, attorney general, auditor of state, secretary of state, treasurer, Ohio Supreme Court chief justice and Ohio Supreme Court justice.
The top Democratic and top Republican vote getters will face each other in the Nov. 8 general election.