Solon voters will see two zoning issues on the March 17 ballot.
Issue 18
Issue 18 is a proposed amendment to the zoning code to expand permitted uses in the C-2 restricted commercial zoning district and C-6 general commercial zoning districts. If passed, Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus said older shopping plazas and commercial areas would be zoned for fast food restaurants, casual restaurants and sit-down restaurants.
“Years ago, we zoned some of the shopping plazas, but we didn’t permit restaurants to go in there,” Kraus said. “In my opinion, I think it was a mistake, because restaurants like to go into where other retail businesses are in shopping plazas.”
According to Kraus, people are more likely to visit a retail space with food options.
“People don’t like going places if there’s no food,” Kraus said. “That’s just human nature. I guess one of life’s simple pleasures is eating.”
Issue 19
Issue 19 is a proposed amendment to the zoning code to create a R-3-C multi-family residential–special needs district on the southwest corner of Aurora Road and Portz Parkway. The Solon Community Living development has been spearheaded by Solon residents, Ara and Leslie Bagdasarian.
Noting they have two young adults, ages 26 and 28, with Fragile X syndrome, Ara Bagdasarian said he and his wife had been looking into the different options available for individuals with disabilities.
The most “important issue” they’ve been trying to solve is: “Where do our children who become adults live, not only while we’re around, but what happens when we’re not here to take care of them?” Bagdasarian said. “That’s the real problem that we’re trying to solve and to create different options that may not have been available.”
The location of the proposed development is unique in its accessibility. The city-owned lot is walking distance from the Solon Recreation Department, the Solon Senior Center and the Solon branch of Cuyahoga County Public Library.
“We have many, many, many, many families in the community that have adult children that have special needs, and that could range in a whole host of areas where they may have a hard time as adults living on their own and taking care of all of their needs,” Kraus said.
Whether pertaining to financial needs, housing needs or hygiene, Kraus said, “All the issues that an adult that has disabilities would have to go through, this provides independent living for them, nice housing and there’ll be a caretaker on the site 24/7.”
A community is measured by how it takes “care of ... people that have significant issues,” he said, “and I can’t think of a better thing for our community to do than to take care of these adults that have disabilities. They’re a part of the community; they should be made to feel like everybody else.”
Explaining their goal is to create a safe, sustainable neighborhood for those that have special needs, “especially when we’re not here to take care of them,” Bagdasarian said. “Typically, people with disabilities are treated as low income and we’re just trying to give them better quality housing.”
Kraus said he is unaware of any opposition on either Issue 18 or Issue 19.