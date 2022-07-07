• The Cleveland Jewish News will accept election-related letters through NOON on Monday, July 18 for consideration for the Friday, July 22 edition. No election-related letter received after the deadline will be printed.
• Letters that rebut facts in letters published through Friday, July 22 will be printed no later than Friday, July 29 if received by NOON on Monday, July 25.
• Letters should be no longer than 250 words.
• Letters of rebuttal should address each incorrect fact in one sentence only.
• Letters should be unique to the CJN and not appear elsewhere.
• No new election letters will be printed after Friday, July 22 as that does not leave rebuttal time before the Tuesday, Aug. 2 primary election.
• Letters should be submitted to letters@cjn.org, cjn.org/letters or 23880 Commerce Park Suite 1, Beachwood, OH 44122.
• Letters must include your name and place of residence for publication, and daytime telephone number for verification purposes.
• Full letters policy can be found at cjn.org/letters.