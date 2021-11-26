Results from the Nov. 2 general election have been certified, as of a Nov. 22 certification meeting held by the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
Automatic recounts have been scheduled for five communities, including the too close to call races for University Heights council and Mayfield Heights council at large.
The only candidate officially elected in the University Heights race was Brian J. King, who obtained one of three seats open on council. The rest of the race was too close to call – with Christopher Cooney, Sheri R. Sax, Winifred Weizer, Katie Nelson Moody, Paul Miller and Danny Grand vying for the other two seats. The recount for this race is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 1.
In Mayfield Heights, there are five candidates – Michael Ballistrea, Jessica Finney Brown, Robert J. DeJohn, Donald J. Manno and Susan Sabetta – vying for four seats. This recount is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 3.
The other recounts planned include Berea School District’s Board of Education on Nov. 29; Lakewood Council at Large on Nov. 30; and Maple Heights School District Board of Education on Dec. 2.
For Beachwood City Council’s close race for three seats, an automatic recount was not triggered. Incumbents Eric Synenberg and Alec Isaacson have retained their seats, with Joshua Mintz, a Beachwood City Schools board member, receiving the third seat, according to final, official results.
Mike West, manager of outreach for the board of elections, confirmed to the Cleveland Jewish News in a Nov. 23 email that besides the scheduled recounts, the rest of the results were certified at the certification meeting.
There are no requested recounts at this time, as of
Nov. 23. Requested recounts need to be submitted by a written application by 4 p.m. Nov. 29.
All recounts will take place at the board of elections’ warehouse at 3591 Perkins Ave. in Cleveland.