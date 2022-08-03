Here are results for some east side communities in the Aug. 2 primary. Winners will face each other in the Nov. 8 election.
Primary election results (Republican)
|District
|Candidate
|Number of Votes
|Percentage (rounded)
|Senate District 21
|Mikhail Alterman (R)
|2,827
|100%
|House District 19
|Ron Brough (R)
|1,525
|100%
|House District 21
|Kelly Powell (R)
|1,651
|100%
|House District 22
|No Republican Results
|House District 23
|George M. Phillips (R)
|2,398
|100%
Primary election results (Democrat)
|District
|Candidate
|Number of Votes
|Percentage (rounded)
|Senate District 21
|Kent Smith (D)
|16,665
|69%
|John E. Barnes Jr. (D)
|10,291
|31%
|House District 19
|Phil Robinson (D)
|5,198
|100%
|House District 21
|Elliot Forhan (D)
|5,037
|57%
|Jonathan Holody (D)
|2,998
|34%
|Michael Ettore (D)
|783
|9%
|House District 22
|Juanita Brent (D)
|8,726
|70%
|Vincent E. Stokes II (D)
|2,573
|21%
|Danielle J. Dronet (D)
|1,123
|9%
|House District 23
|Daniel P. Troy (D)
|2,845
|100%
