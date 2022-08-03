stock Cuyahoga County vote election
Here are results for some east side communities in the Aug. 2 primary. Winners will face each other in the Nov. 8 election.

Primary election results (Republican)

District CandidateNumber of VotesPercentage (rounded)
Senate District 21Mikhail Alterman (R)2,827100%
    
House District 19Ron Brough (R)1,525100%
    
House District 21Kelly Powell (R)1,651100%
    
House District 22No Republican Results  
    
House District 23George M. Phillips (R)2,398100%

Primary election results (Democrat)

District CandidateNumber of VotesPercentage (rounded)
Senate District 21Kent Smith (D)16,66569%
 John E. Barnes Jr. (D)10,29131%
    
House District 19Phil Robinson (D)5,198100%
    
House District 21Elliot Forhan (D)5,03757%
 Jonathan Holody (D)2,99834%
 Michael Ettore (D)7839%
    
House District 22Juanita Brent (D)8,72670%
 Vincent E. Stokes II (D)2,57321%
 Danielle J. Dronet (D)1,1239%
    
House District 23Daniel P. Troy (D)2,845100%

Lydia Kacala is the Violet Spevack Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News.

