Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert will face Democratic state Rep. Emilia Strong Sykes, D-Akron, to fill the Ohio 13th Congressional District seat vacated by Rep. Tim Ryan, who is running to take the place of retiring Sen. Rob Portman. The 13th District includes Summit and Stark counties, and part of Portage county.
Gilbert, an attorney and former Miss Ohio USA, won the Republican primary with 28.6% of the vote with 16,057 total, beating out Gregory Wheeler who garnered 23.4% or 13,123 votes and Janet Folger Porter who received 16.6% or 9,284 votes.
Sykes, an attorney who previously represented the 34th District in the Ohio House of Representatives and held leadership roles over the past four years, including assistant whip, minority whip and minority leader, ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination.