Morgan Harper, Tim Ryan and Traci Johnson are the three Democrats running in the U.S. Senate race for Ohio to fill the seat held by retiring Sen. Rob Portman of Cincinnati.
Multiple attempts to reach Harper and Johnson were unsuccessful.
Morgan Harper
Morgan Harper is a consumer protection attorney and community organizer as the co-founder of Columbus Stand Up!, a grassroots community organization that mobilized volunteers across Central Ohio to deliver masks and provide transportation during the 2020 election and to COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
She shares on her website that she was born at The Ohio State University Hospital and spent the first nine months of her life in a foster home before she was adopted and raised on the east side of Columbus.
“I’m running to represent Ohio in the U.S. Senate to get political and economic power back on the side of working people,” Harper wrote on her website.
The opportunities she received growing up, she believes are slipping away for others in Ohio, especially working families.
“To change course for Ohio, it will take a different kind of political leader fighting for a different kind of agenda in the U.S. Senate to ensure opportunity for everyone,” she wrote. “Empathetic, community-minded leaders who are born to fight. I can guarantee that I will be a different kind of leader whose values are never compromised, by making the following promises.”
Harper’s promises include never accepting corporate PAC money, fighting for term limits in Congress, and being an Ohio-first leader.
Traci Johnson
Traci Johnson is running on a plan to unify Ohio, as she writes on her website that the state is now dangerously divided.
“Our challenges must be resolved together, everyone has a seat at our table to discuss critical issues that impact our communities,” Johnson wrote. “We will create comprehensive strategies to combat gun violence, fight against voter suppression, ensure election integrity.”
She is also committed to getting Ohioans back to work and putting more money in their pockets through job creation, access to affordable Wi-fi and broadband, funding education, reforming the criminal justice system, and publicly funded childcare, according to her website.
Raised in Toledo by a single mother, Johnson was the first in her family to graduate college, graduating from Ohio University in political science/pre-law and moving to Columbus to pursue her Masters from The Ohio State University.
Johnson cites experience working in the public and private sector, over 30 years in public service and as a business owner of Tra’Brian Enterprises.
According to her website, she is “running for the U.S. Senate to fight for technological advancements, voter rights protections, preservation of woman’s right to choose and ensure justice and equality for all.”
Tim Ryan
Tim Ryan is a lifelong Ohioan from Niles and has been committed to Ohio workers through his career in the U.S. House of Representatives, which he told the Cleveland Jewish News in an email that he will continue that fight as senator.
“I’m proud of my record of fighting for Ohio workers, and as senator, I’ll keep fighting to cut workers in on the deal by raising wages, making it easier to unionize, making health care more affordable, and revitalizing manufacturing so we can make things in Ohio again,” Ryan wrote.
The top issue for Ryan, he told the CJN, is addressing rising inflation, which he hopes to address with a permanent working-class tax cut, by ending supply chain disruptions and bringing back good-paying, union jobs. His goal is to put more money in people’s pockets and help Ohio workers succeed.
“Throughout my career, I’ve always fought for what’s right for Ohioans, and I’ve worked with anyone to do it – that’s why Georgetown University rated me the most bipartisan Democrat of Ohio’s congressional delegation,” Ryan wrote. “I’ve been proud to work across the aisle and to take on members of my own party to make sure Congress is doing right by Ohioans, and that’s exactly what I plan to do in the Senate.”