Broadview Heights Republican Shay Hawkins announced his plan to seek a newly reconfigured congressional seat in Ohio’s 13th District that includes Cleveland’s western suburbs, Akron and Medina County, according to a Dec. 8 tweet.
I'm proud to announce that I’m running for Congress and I’m asking for your support. This community has given me everything, and I’m ready give back.Please retweet and click here to join the fight: https://t.co/zwa09obGmx pic.twitter.com/p9Eblsq5Wq— Shay Hawkins (@Shay_Hawkins_OH) December 8, 2021
Hawkins, 47, grew up in Cleveland Heights. According to Cleveland.com, he’s an attorney with a Master of Business Administration degree and heads a trade association for funds that invest in Opportunity Zone projects.
In the announcement tweet, Hawkins said, “I’m proud to announce that I’m running for Congress, and I’m asking for your support. This community has given me everything and I’m ready to give back.”
His primary opponents will include former White House aide Max Miller of Rocky River, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump in February. According to the Hill, he was the first candidate to be endorsed by Trump since the attempt to impeach him for a second time for incitement of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots. Miller is the grandson of the late Samuel H. Miller, former co-chairman emeritus of Forest City Realty Trust, Inc.
After Miller entered the race, Rocky River Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez decided against seeking re-election.
Other opponents include Republican Jonah Schulz, and Democrats Matthew Diemer and Aaron Paul Godfrey.