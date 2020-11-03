Issue 46 to rezone 32.645 acres next to Hawthorne Valley Golf Club in Solon to build 105 single-family homes for people 50 and older passed in the Nov. 3 election with 9,052 votes in favor, or 71.6%, to 3,600 votes against, or 28.5%, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
The land was previously zoned R-1-D, single-family residential. The ordinance to allow voters to enact a new chapter of the city’s planning and zoning code to create an R-2-A zoning classification and implement it for this property was approved July 20.
A majority affirmative vote – both throughout the city and in the affected Ward 5 – was necessary for passage.
Fred Rzepka, who co-owns Hawthorne Valley Golf Club with his brother, Peter Rzepka, requested the zoning change.
“The proposed site plan, as submitted, provides a potential opportunity to address important master plan goals, such as continuing to broaden access to diverse senior living markets within the community,” Robert S. Frankland, Solon’s director of planning and community development, previously said. “The proposed perpetual preservation of the balance of the golf course property would remove substantial land area from future development and would provide one of the largest preserved green areas in the city.”
About one-third of the houses would be next to green space – either the Cleveland Metroparks’ South Chagrin Reservation or the golf course, according to the configuration presented to the city. The roads developed would be maintained privately through a homeowners’ association.
The plan might eventually include a clubhouse for exclusive use by homeowners.
