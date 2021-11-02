Beth T. Hertz was elected to the Copley-Fairlawn Board of Education in the Nov. 2 election, according to unofficial results from the Summit County Board of Elections. Hertz received 1,962 votes, or 21.2%.
Jim Borchik received 2,238 votes, or 24.3%, and Paula Lynn got 1,840 votes, or 20%, to also win seats on the school board.
Hertz posted a statement on Facebook: “Thank you to everyone who supported me in this election! It truly was a community effort and I can’t wait to get started serving on this Board of Education! I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family and all the friends and teachers who helped in so many ways. Congratulations also to Jim Borchik and Paula Maynard Lynn on your re-election! We have an amazing school district and I am committed to working to help it achieve even greater things in the future. Thanks all!”
Publisher's note: Beth T. Hertz is the wife of David Hertz of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.