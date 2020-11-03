While school was off for Election Day for some Northeast Ohio students, high schoolers were among those turning out to work the polls.
At the Cleveland Heights Community Center polling location in Cleveland Heights on Nov. 3, among them were Iyana Hendrix and Deandra Pinson, both seniors at Campus International High School in Cleveland.
Hendrix, who turned 18 on Election Day and had voted earlier in the week, said helping at the polls was a good way to learn about how the election process works.
“We don’t really know what the process is, and so by ... figuring out what goes on behind the scenes, it just makes me more interested and helps me get more involved, and just know more about politics and stuff,” said Hendrix, a University Heights resident.
Pinson, who also turned 18 in recent weeks, concurred and added that she assisted for “the experience." However, the Cleveland resident was unable to vote when she first attempted to, due to “complications with her registration” that had not been ironed out by around noon that day.
The students worked the polls with their teacher, Sam Kohn, who teaches social studies in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. Kohn, a Cleveland Heights resident, also teaches at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood as part of the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland’s Prism Project to engage students just over bar or bat mitzvah age in Jewish learning.
Another student, Anna Turner, who recently turned 18 and attends Cleveland Heights High School in Cleveland Heights, also took advantage of the opportunity to help since she had the day off from school, as schools are often used as polling locations and Election Day serves as a professional development day for faculty. She helped guide voters inside the Cleveland Heights Community Center polling location and worked with Kohn to keep track of returns from voters thus far that day, as they organized “receipts” from voters on two facing walls inside the building.
Around noon, while Hendrix and Pinson took a lunch break and talked with the Cleveland Jewish News, the line to vote inside the community center was fewer than 10 people long. However, that morning starting at 5:30 a.m. and before the polls opened at 6:30, the line was about 200 people long, a worker told the CJN. She estimated some voters who arrived early that morning had to wait at least an hour to vote, and the line curved around the parking lot – not due to any technical difficulties or errors, but sheer volume.
Before 9 a.m. though, the line shortened as the poll workers hit their stride and voters moved through the process efficiently, which continued into the afternoon.