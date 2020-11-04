Democrat Casey Weinstein won his second term in the Ohio House of Representatives 37th District after defeating Republican Beth Bigham in the Nov. 3 election.
Weinstein, 38, received 36,176 votes, or 51.5%, while Bigham earned 34,068 votes, or 48.5%, according to final, unofficial results from the Summit County Board of Elections.
District 37 includes Cuyahoga Falls, Hudson, Macedonia, Twinsburg; the townships of Munroe Falls, Stow, Twinsburg; Twinsburg Heights; and the villages of Boston Heights, Northfield, Reminderville and Silver Lake.
In a previous CJN story, Weinstein, a former Hudson city councilman from 2015 to 2018, said his priorities include public education, environmental issues and sustainability, as well as cleaning up the culture of corruption in Columbus. Specifically, he said he will fight Ohio’s public education funding system, help bring Ohio ahead in the green energy movement and work to fix corruption culture in Columbus.
To combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in office, Weinstein will promote safety protocols, including the wearing of masks and social distancing.
When it comes to addressing systemic racism, Weinstein said it’s vital to use language that uplifts society’s equality movements and to follow racism with facts of truth. He said he’ll push to limit the disparities felt by people of color that impact their abilities to receive or experience equal health care, education and the economy.