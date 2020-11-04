Incumbent Matt Dolan retained his Ohio State District 24 Senate seat, beating challenger Tom Jackson, according to final, unofficial results from the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.
Dolan received 108,762 votes, or 54.1%, to Jackson’s 92,425 votes, or 45.9%.
Dolan, a Republican, is an attorney with more than 30 years of experience and partner at Thrasher, Dinsmore & Dolan. He is the Senate finance chairman and served as a state representative from 2005 to 2010. Dolan was also the former chief assistant prosecutor for Geauga County and the former assistant attorney general for the state. According to previous reports in the Cleveland Jewish News , Dolan’s main priorities in office are the economy, stating Northeast Ohio’s natural resource in Lake Erie can bring more businesses to Ohio. He also plans to focus on pandemic response and systemic racism.
Jackson, a Democrat, is an account executive at Leverity Insurance Solutions and chair-elect of the Solon Chamber of Commerce. He is the former manager of Progressive Insurance and former instructor and administrator of the Close Up Foundation, a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to educating young people on government, both in Washington, D.C. Jackson’s priorities should he have been elected focused on addressing the pandemic by following the experts, investing in education, sustainable development, and addressing systemic racism by acknowledging the problem and having difficult conversations.
The Ohio State Senate District 24 consists of 235 square miles. It encompasses North Olmsted to the west, North Royalton to the south and Solon to the east. The nearly 353,000 residents are 88% white, 4% Black, 4% Asian, 2% Hispanic and 2% mixed race. Median household income is almost $80,000.
