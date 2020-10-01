Incumbent Dave Greenspan will face Monique Smith for the Ohio House of Representatives District 16 on Nov. 3. The winner will represent Bay Village, Fairview Park, North Olmsted, Rocky River and Westlake.
Dave Greenspan, Republican
Greenspan, a Westlake resident, did not return an election questionnaire despite repeated requests.
Monique Smith, Democrat
Background and experience
• Lakewood city councilwoman from 2010 to 2014 representing over 52,000 constituents from 2010 to 2014. Before serving on council, I served the community in Americorps as a young adult and later volunteered with a number of public boards, commissions and clubs to improve the community and encourage participation in the democratic process. These experiences have given me a deep understanding of the needs and values of west side constituents and experience with how to serve effectively as their representative. In addition to public service, my resume includes marketing and sales at some of the top companies in my district and in Ohio. With these experiences, I am able to combine the best of private and public sector ideas in my work for the community to create common sense solutions, which I did as councilwoman and will do as State Representative.
Why you?
• Smith said she Ishe is running because she was not being represented on issues that most affect the health, safety, education and economic well-being of her family and community.
• She said as she followed her opponent’s voting record, particularly on issues regarding guns, women’s health care access, economic opportunity, and social and racial justice, she was disturbed and disappointed and decided there was no choice but to replace him in order to get better representation. Even well before the current corruption scandal that has emerged with ex-Speaker Larry Householder and House Bill 6, Smith said, it was apparent my state representative and his party were taking my district and Statehouse in the wrong direction.
Priorities
• Smith said health, safety and the daily lives of her family and members of her community are most important. She said it’s unacceptable Ohioans health care access is not fully available and affordable. This negatively impacts Ohio overall and can directly impact her children, she said. As a mother, she said sahe refuses to allow the state to continue to fail to protect the health and well-being of her daughter and son with policies that limit reproductive freedom and promote gun violence, injuries or deaths. Smith said she refuses to continue allowing Ohio seniors to lack affordable access to life-saving medication and refuses to allow the state to continue to fall behind in educational quality because of an unconstitutional school funding formula. She also said she refues to allow the continued dysfunction of unemployment insurance and workers compensation systems or other programs that provide critical support to working families. She also refuses to allow state college costs to skyrocket so they are out of reach for most families., she said.
Plan to address the pandemic
• Smith said the lack of national leadership on this issue maks it imperative there are strong, consistent state guidelines about the measures needed to get this pandemic under control. At the same time, she said, it is crucial to empower local decision makers so each community has the ability to meet the needs of its people. As a mother with school-age children, she sees and feels the impact of the lack of clear guidelines about schools’ COVID-19 responses and will advocate for better state guidance, support and funding for the safe operation of local schools, she said.
Plan to address systemic racism
• Smith said the first step is to acknowledge the problem. Her opponent has shown his refusal to acknowledge theproblem exists by voting against an Ohio House resolution to declare racism a public health crisis, which would enable the House to devote time and resources toward identifying and eliminating policies and practices which continue to institutionalize this problem, she said. Her opponent also voted against a ban on the sale and display of the Confederate Flag at Ohio county fairs, including those which were slated to receive public funding, she said. From a data perspective, she said, there is extensive evidence that racial injustice must be addressed as people of color are suffering worse outcomes than other populations in a number of areas, including justice and law enforcement practices, the impact of COVID-19, infant and maternal health and many others. She would support efforts to dismantle systemic racism by studying the issue and working to ensure respectful, equitable policies in a range of areas from policing to access to quality education, health care, housing and jobs with a living wage, Smith said.