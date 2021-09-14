Incumbent Marc R. Kotora and Michael Kan will advance in the Nov. 2 election for Solon’s Ward 4 Council seat.
Kan, the top vote-getter in Solon’s non-partisan Sept. 14 primary, received 597 votes, 62.71%. Kotora received 330, 34.66% of the votes cast, according to unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. Antonino Machi received 25 votes, 2.63%.
Kotora, owner of Gallucci’s Italian Foods, is a two-term Solon city councilman.
Kan is an attorney and public defender.
Machi is a sophomore at Kent State University.