Incumbent Casey Weinstein will face Beth Bigham for the Ohio House of Representatives District 37 on Nov. 3. The winner will represent Cuyahoga Falls, Hudson, Macedonia; the townships of Munroe Falls, Stow, Twinsburg; Twinsburg Heights; and the villages of Boston Heights, Northfield, Reminderville and Silver Lake.
Casey Weinstein, Democrat
Background and experience
• Area vice president at Gartner
• Serving in first term as representative
• Hudson City Council 2015 to 2018
• Active Duty Air Force 2004 to 2007
Why you?
Weinstein said public service runs in his family and he is very compelled to make a difference and do his part to try and bring an equality of opportunity not just for his constituents but for all Ohioans.
Priorities
Weinstein said it’s public education, environmental issues and sustainability, as well as cleaning up the culture of corruption in Columbus. He said these are three major issues facing his constituents and Ohioans: a broken public education funding system for years; being behind in the green energy movement and losing population and jobs every day because of it; and the culture of corruption in Columbus is so bad that two Speakers of the House resigned in disgrace in the last three years, which is an abomination.
Plans to address the pandemic
Weinstein said people should wear masks and social distance.
Plan to address systematic racism
Weinstein said it’s important to say things like Black Lives Matter and to speak the truths on the facts of racism. People of color experience health care, education and the economy more harshly than white people do, he said. The fact that children and their mothers born 15 minutes away from him in downtown Akron have higher death rates is abhorrent to to him, Weinstein said.
Beth Bigham, Democrat
Background and experience
• Hudson city councilwoman
She did not return an election questionnaire despite numerous requests.