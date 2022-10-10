Tom Jackson, Tim Miller and Cierra Lynch Shehorn are running for a state Board of Education District 10 seat in the Nov. 8 election.
Miller holds the seat after being appointed for an unexpired term in 2021, which serves eastern and southern Cuyahoga, parts of Geauga and all of Summit counties.
All three filed petitions on Aug. 9 and are running nonpartisan according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website.
Tom Jackson
In a statement to the Cleveland Jewish News, Jackson wrote, “Our school boards are becoming politicized and focused on right wing talking points instead of the future of our kids. It’s time to take politics out of the classroom to allow students to learn and teachers to teach.
“Ohio is at a crossroads. With an unfair and unconstitutional school funding formula, our public schools ranking has fallen from fifth to thirty-fourth – now is the time to focus on improving our public schools. I’m running this race because I believe public education is a great equalizer and the cornerstone of our communities. Ohio legislators are attempting to defund public education so it’s time to put folks like me in a position to advocate for fair school funding, better working and learning conditions, and upgrading our school buildings to meet the needs of the future.”
Jackson, who works on the account executive team at Leverity Insurance Group, lives in Solon. He serves on the Solon City Schools strategic planning team and as chairman of the board of the Solon Chamber of Commerce. He was the Democratic candidate for the Ohio Senate from Cuyahoga County in 2020 and is on the executive committee of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party. Previously, he served as president of the Solon Democratic Club, on the board of the local youth soccer club and as a lay trustee. He has also been a volunteer coach on Solon High School’s cross country and track teams.
The state board of education is made up of 19 members – 11 who are elected and eight who are appointed by the governor. The chairs of the education committees of the Ohio House of Representatives and Ohio Senate serve as non-voting ex officio members. The superintendent of public instruction serves as secretary of the board.
Tim Miller
According to Miller’s responses to a questionnaire sent by the CJN, the Akron resident has spent 25 years advocating for students – starting with his own children and PTA, booster clubs and eventually being elected to the Akron Public Schools board, where he served eight years. During that time, he was tapped as vice president twice and co-chaired the finance committee for seven years.
“During that time, we never went back for a levy,” Miller said. “We rightsized the district’s footprint by closing buildings and we opened the I Promise School. ... I have never run for any other office than school board and I have no aspirations of running for anything else. This is public service to me, not a stepping stone.”
His concerns for the district lies in early literacy, making sure children are ready to start their educational journey and finding those that need help to do so, according to his response to the CJN. Miller said he believes a lot of these issues are presently stemming from “pandemic learning loss.”
“It has affected every type of district – urban, rural, and suburban,” he said. “We need to get kids more individualized time on task to get them caught up to their peers who were not as negatively affected. Workforce development will continue to be something I champion.”
Miller added he wants to also focus on connecting with students at an interest level, ensuring their education is pointed in the direction of a career pathway “that has off-ramps to employment, post secondary education, military enlistment, or entrepreneurship. Kids need workforce credentials in addition to their diploma.”
Cierra Lynch Shehorn
According to Shehorn’s website, she started her career off as a staff assistant for a Columbus-based government affairs firm, later working for the State Medical Board of Ohio and then the Summit County Domestic Relations Court. In 2019, she established a consulting firm, which serves clients in two states, her website states.
“As a student myself, I know how important it is to set Ohio’s children up for success with a quality K-12 education,” Shehorn, who lives in Akron, wrote on her website. “It is shameful that some of our presently seated school board members would rather spend limited time and taxpayer resources fighting over parliamentary policies and procedures instead of working on effective solutions to the breadth of problems our state’s school system is experiencing. See the dysfunction for yourself here.”
Calling herself the “student-first candidate,” Shehorn said, “I will fight for common-sense decisions at the state level that benefit students, parents and taxpayers.”