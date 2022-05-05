Incumbent David Joyce won the Republican nomination for the U.S. House in Ohio’s 14th Congressional District and will face Democrat Matt Kilboy in the Nov. 8 general election.
Joyce has represented the 14th district, which includes Lake, Ashtabula, Geauga, Portage and Trumbull counties, for five terms after being first elected to office in 2012. Joyce defeated his primary opponents by a large margin, getting 75.7% of the total with 57,613 votes. The other candidates were Patrick Awtrey, who received 12,179, or 16% of the vote and Bevin Cormack, who received 6,279 or 8.3%.
Kilboy ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. He is a veteran who formerly served as a member of the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps and a civilian employee for the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs. He is currently pursuing a doctorate in nursing from The Ohio State University in Columbus.