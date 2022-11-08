David P. Joyce has retained his seat representing Ohio’s 14th congressional district in the U.S. House, defeating Matt Killboy in the Nov. 8 elections, according to final, unofficial results from the Ohio Secretary of State website.
Joyce received 180,251 votes, or 61.9%, to Killboy’s 111,155 votes, or 38.1%. Votes were cast by voters in Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Portage and Trumbull counties.
Joyce, 65, is a Republican and has served as the U.S. representative for Ohio’s 14th Congressional District since 2013. He also served as Geauga County Prosecutor and chairs the Republican Governance Group.
He received a Bachelor of Science degree and a Juris Doctor from the University of Dayton. In previous Cleveland Jewish News stories, he has said that his key issues of concern for the district is the high costs of gas and everyday goods, fighting the opioid epidemic and protecting Lake Erie.
Killboy, 38, is a Democrat and registered nurse by trade.