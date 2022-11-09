Judge Francine B. Goldberg received 197,075 votes for re-election to the Court of Common Pleas in an uncontested race for a full term commencing Jan. 13, 2023, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
She has served as judge of the Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court since December 2014, and has presided over hundreds of domestic relations cases across a range of issues.
Since her election to the bench, Goldberg has focused on improving courthouse technology to make the courts more efficient, such as spearheading the development of CourtConnect in 2019, an app that gives families instant, 24-7 access to their cases, according to her website.
She was honored in the class of 2017 Cleveland Jewish News “18 Difference Makers” and received the inaugural Golda Meir Award from NA’AMAT USA-Cleveland Council in 2018.