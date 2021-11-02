Justin Bibb

 Photo / Facebook / Justin Bibb for Mayor

Justin Bibb will be the next mayor of the city of Cleveland, defeating Cleveland City Council president Kevin Kelley in the Nov. 2 general election.

Bibb, 34, is the chief strategy officer for Urbanova, a public-private partnership that focuses on mid-sized cities. Kelley, 53, was first elected to council in 2005 and became council president in 2013. Both are attorneys.

Bibb received 36,138 votes (62.9%), and Kelley received 21,352 votes (37.1%), according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

Kelley conceded on election night prior to all precincts reporting. 

