Justin Bibb will be the next mayor of the city of Cleveland, defeating Cleveland City Council president Kevin Kelley in the Nov. 2 general election.
Bibb, 34, is the chief strategy officer for Urbanova, a public-private partnership that focuses on mid-sized cities. Kelley, 53, was first elected to council in 2005 and became council president in 2013. Both are attorneys.
Bibb received 36,138 votes (62.9%), and Kelley received 21,352 votes (37.1%), according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
Kelley conceded on election night prior to all precincts reporting.